Tata Consumer Products Revenue From Operations Grows By 12% At ₹3471 Cr In Q1FY24 | Wikipedia

As per the regulatory filing, Tata Consumer Products Ltd. on Wednesday announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

For the quarter, Revenue from operations increased by 12 percent (11 percent in constant currency) as compared to corresponding quarter of the previous year, mainly driven by strong growth of 16 percent in India Business, 3 percent (constant currency) in International Business and 5 percent (constant currency) in Non-Branded Business. Profit before exceptional items and tax at ₹495 Crores is higher by 23 percent reflecting strong growth in the India branded business and improved performance in International and Non-Branded business. Group Consolidated Net Profit at ₹338 Crores is higher by 22 percent.

For the quarter, the India Packaged Beverages business delivered 2 percent revenue growth and 3 percent volume growth. For the quarter, the International business revenue grew 7 percent.

Tata Starbucks recorded strong revenue growth of 21 percent for the quarter.

“We delivered strong topline growth of 12% along with earnings growth of 23% this quarter. Additionally, we were able to expand the EBITDA margin despite continuing investments in new businesses," said Sunil D’Souza, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Consumer Products.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. Shares

The shares of Tata consumer products on Wednesday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹870.10, up by 0.18 percent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)