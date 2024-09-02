 Tata Consumer Products Completes Merger Of Three Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries In India
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTata Consumer Products Completes Merger Of Three Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries In India

Tata Consumer Products Completes Merger Of Three Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries In India

TCPL has merged its wholly-owned subsidiaries Tata Consumer Soulfull Pvt Ltd, NourishCo Beverages Ltd, and Tata SmartFoodz Ltd with the company, according to a statement from Tata Group FMCG arm.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 08:52 AM IST
article-image

FMCG maker Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) has merged its three wholly-owned subsidiaries after getting approval from NCLT and other regulatory clearances.

Tata Merges Three Of Its Entities

TCPL has merged its wholly-owned subsidiaries Tata Consumer Soulfull Pvt Ltd, NourishCo Beverages Ltd, and Tata SmartFoodz Ltd with the company, according to a statement from Tata Group FMCG arm.

Read Also
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Expands with Two New EV Retail Stores in Kochi
article-image
The merger came to pass after the approval from NCLT.

The merger came to pass after the approval from NCLT. | Representational Image

"We wish to inform you that the conditions outlined under Clause 17 of the Scheme, including the filing of certified copies of the order with the Registrar of Companies, of the respective companies, in Form INC-28, have been duly completed. Accordingly, in terms of the Scheme, the effective date of the scheme (of merger) is September 1, 2024," the company said in a regulatory filing.

FPJ Shorts
Sheetal Devi's Performance At Paris Paralympics 2024 Leaves Barcelona Defender Jules Kounde Star-Struck
Sheetal Devi's Performance At Paris Paralympics 2024 Leaves Barcelona Defender Jules Kounde Star-Struck
Tata Consumer Products Completes Merger Of Three Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries In India
Tata Consumer Products Completes Merger Of Three Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries In India
Jiiva Loses Cool, Gets Into Fight With Reporters When Asked About Sexual Abuse In Kollywood; Chinmayi Sripada Reacts (VIDEO)
Jiiva Loses Cool, Gets Into Fight With Reporters When Asked About Sexual Abuse In Kollywood; Chinmayi Sripada Reacts (VIDEO)
Andhra-Telangana Flood Update: At Least 19 Dead, Over 17,000 Evacuated As Rains Cause Havoc, Schools Shut; Devastating Visuals Surface
Andhra-Telangana Flood Update: At Least 19 Dead, Over 17,000 Evacuated As Rains Cause Havoc, Schools Shut; Devastating Visuals Surface

This is in line with the company's focus on simplifying and streamlining the business. This consolidation of legal entity structure will unlock efficiencies and synergies, it added.

Read Also
Vistara’s Journey Comes To An End: What Travellers Need To Know About The Air India Merger
article-image
TCPL's portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals.

TCPL's portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals. | Photo credit: Unsplash

To Maintain The Course

"There is no change in the operating structure for these business units and they will continue to stay focused on the following portfolios - millet based products, ready-to-drink products and ready-to-cook/ ready-to-eat products. These product portfolios are part of the growth businesses for Tata Consumer Products," it said.

Read Also
NCLT Approves ₹70,000 Crore Merger Of Reliance's Viacom18 And Disney's Star India; All You Need To...
article-image

TCPL's portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals.

The company which has a consolidated turnover of Rs 15,206 crore owns key beverage brands including Tata Tea, Tetley, Organic India, Eight O'Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Tata Copper+ and Tata Gluco+.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tata Consumer Products Completes Merger Of Three Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries In India

Tata Consumer Products Completes Merger Of Three Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries In India

Minister Hardeep Puri Lauds Role Of Oil Companies In Times Of Natural Disasters

Minister Hardeep Puri Lauds Role Of Oil Companies In Times Of Natural Disasters

GST Collections Rise 10% To ₹1.75 Lakh Crore, Refund Issued Worth ₹24,460 Cr

GST Collections Rise 10% To ₹1.75 Lakh Crore, Refund Issued Worth ₹24,460 Cr

India Post Payments Bank Disbursed Over ₹45,000 Crore In DBT In Last 7 Years

India Post Payments Bank Disbursed Over ₹45,000 Crore In DBT In Last 7 Years

Zomato Faces Fresh GST Penalty Of ₹3.5 Lakh, 2nd Notice This Week

Zomato Faces Fresh GST Penalty Of ₹3.5 Lakh, 2nd Notice This Week