 NCLT Approves ₹70,000 Crore Merger Of Reliance's Viacom18 And Disney's Star India; All You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNCLT Approves ₹70,000 Crore Merger Of Reliance's Viacom18 And Disney's Star India; All You Need To Know

NCLT Approves ₹70,000 Crore Merger Of Reliance's Viacom18 And Disney's Star India; All You Need To Know

The NCLT's approval on August 30, 2024, comes after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) gave the nod two days earlier.

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
NCLT Approves ₹70,000 Crore Merger Of Reliance's Viacom18 And Disney's Star India; All You Need To Know |

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Friday (August 30) has given a green light to the merger between Reliance Industries' Viacom18 Media and The Walt Disney Company's Star India. The merger is valued at around Rs 70,000 crore (approx USD 8.5 billion).

The Merger Breakdown: What’s Happening?

The NCLT's approval on August 30, 2024, comes after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) gave the nod two days earlier.

This merger was the part of a larger scheme involving the major players in the industry such as Viacom18, Digital18, and Star India, which will consolidate these media powerhouses into a single entity.

FPJ Shorts
Actor Vishak Nair Receives Death Threats After Confusion Over His Role In Kangana Ranaut's Emergency: 'Check Your Facts'
Actor Vishak Nair Receives Death Threats After Confusion Over His Role In Kangana Ranaut's Emergency: 'Check Your Facts'
Mumbai: Clear Bridge Ventures LLP Acquires Malad West IT Park For ₹335 Crore In Major Real Estate Deal
Mumbai: Clear Bridge Ventures LLP Acquires Malad West IT Park For ₹335 Crore In Major Real Estate Deal
Bombay HC Orders Maharashtra Govt To Mandatorily Enforce CPCB Guidelines On PoP Idols For All Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandals
Bombay HC Orders Maharashtra Govt To Mandatorily Enforce CPCB Guidelines On PoP Idols For All Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandals
Rapper Badshah Takes Dig At Comedian Samay Raina's Show India's Got Latent: 'Downfall Is Real'
Rapper Badshah Takes Dig At Comedian Samay Raina's Show India's Got Latent: 'Downfall Is Real'

Key Players in the Deal

Reliance Industries: The well known and one of the major Indian conglomerate, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is set to hold a 63.16 per cent stake in this new joint venture.

The Walt Disney Company: Disney will own 36.84 per cent of the merged entity.

Read Also
Reliance-Disney Merger: RIL & TV18 Shares Rise After ₹70,000 Crore Deal
article-image

Investments

The Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance will be investing around Rs 11,500 crore which is approximately around USD 1.4 billion into this joint venture.

Furthermore, the merger will also combine Viacom18’s popular channels, such as Colors and JioCinema, with Star India’s assets, including StarPlus and Hotstar.

Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani | File

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, also in the 47th AGM meeting of the company highlighted about the merger as the dawn of a new era for Indian entertainment.

Read Also
Reliance Industries Considering To Issue Bonus Share In The Ratio Of 1:1
article-image

He also further added, “We are thrilled to welcome Disney into the Reliance family".

“Just as Jio and Retail transformed their respective industries, this expanded media venture will be a cornerstone of our growth strategy,” said Ambani.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Over 200% Hike In Property Registrations Among Mumbai's Elderly Post-Covid: Knight Frank

Over 200% Hike In Property Registrations Among Mumbai's Elderly Post-Covid: Knight Frank

Rakesh Gangwal, Family Trust Offload 5.83% Stake In IndiGo For ₹10,500 Cr

Rakesh Gangwal, Family Trust Offload 5.83% Stake In IndiGo For ₹10,500 Cr

NCLT Approves ₹70,000 Crore Merger Of Reliance's Viacom18 And Disney's Star India; All You Need To...

NCLT Approves ₹70,000 Crore Merger Of Reliance's Viacom18 And Disney's Star India; All You Need To...

Centre's Fiscal Deficit Hits 17.2% Of Full-Year Target In First Four Months

Centre's Fiscal Deficit Hits 17.2% Of Full-Year Target In First Four Months

India's Q1FY25 GDP Growth Hits 15-Month Low Of 6.7% As Agriculture, Services Drag

India's Q1FY25 GDP Growth Hits 15-Month Low Of 6.7% As Agriculture, Services Drag