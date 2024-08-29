 Reliance Industries Considering To Issue Bonus Share In The Ratio Of 1:1
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessReliance Industries Considering To Issue Bonus Share In The Ratio Of 1:1

Reliance Industries Considering To Issue Bonus Share In The Ratio Of 1:1

Moreover, he added, "There is one unavoidable certainty in these uncertain times. And that certainty is that New India will continue to rise as it marches boldly towards Amrit Kaal and Viksit Bharat.

Vikrant DurgaleUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 02:22 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

The chairman of the Reliance industries was scheduled to speak at the 47th AGM (annual general meeting) of the company. He went on to say ' Reliance in the business of creating wealth for India'.

Moreover, he added, "There is one unavoidable certainty in these uncertain times. And that certainty is that New India will continue to rise as it marches boldly towards Amrit Kaal and Viksit Bharat.

India's demographics are unmatched among its global peers, and its country is growing quickly and has relatively lower debt levels. India is no longer merely a cog in the global economic train, but rather one of the largest growth engines today.'

(This is a developing story, more details awaited.)

FPJ Shorts
Reliance Industries Considering To Issue Bonus Share In The Ratio Of 1:1
Reliance Industries Considering To Issue Bonus Share In The Ratio Of 1:1
DRDO DEBEL Notification 2024: 30 Vacancies for Graduate Apprentices, Selection Based On Interview
DRDO DEBEL Notification 2024: 30 Vacancies for Graduate Apprentices, Selection Based On Interview
India Emerges As Billionaire Hub: 334 Billionaires In Hurun India Rich List 2024, Gautam Adani Tops With ₹11.6 Lakh Crore Wealth; Read Full List Here
India Emerges As Billionaire Hub: 334 Billionaires In Hurun India Rich List 2024, Gautam Adani Tops With ₹11.6 Lakh Crore Wealth; Read Full List Here
MAH CET Second Entrance Test Results Declared, Admissions Begin Today; Check Your Scores Now
MAH CET Second Entrance Test Results Declared, Admissions Begin Today; Check Your Scores Now

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Reliance Industries Considering To Issue Bonus Share In The Ratio Of 1:1

Reliance Industries Considering To Issue Bonus Share In The Ratio Of 1:1

India Emerges As Billionaire Hub: 334 Billionaires In Hurun India Rich List 2024, Gautam Adani Tops...

India Emerges As Billionaire Hub: 334 Billionaires In Hurun India Rich List 2024, Gautam Adani Tops...

Radhakishan Damani's Net Worth Jumps By ₹1,937 Crore; Dmart Shares Rise

Radhakishan Damani's Net Worth Jumps By ₹1,937 Crore; Dmart Shares Rise

Aston Martin Launches New Vantage in India at Rs 3.99 Crore

Aston Martin Launches New Vantage in India at Rs 3.99 Crore

Aeron Composite IPO Day 2: SME Public Issues Subscribed Over 2.5 Times

Aeron Composite IPO Day 2: SME Public Issues Subscribed Over 2.5 Times