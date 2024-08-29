Reliance Industries Considering To Issue Bonus Share In The Ratio Of 1:1

The chairman of the Reliance industries was scheduled to speak at the 47th AGM (annual general meeting) of the company. He went on to say ' Reliance in the business of creating wealth for India'.
Moreover, he added, "There is one unavoidable certainty in these uncertain times. And that certainty is that New India will continue to rise as it marches boldly towards Amrit Kaal and Viksit Bharat.
India's demographics are unmatched among its global peers, and its country is growing quickly and has relatively lower debt levels. India is no longer merely a cog in the global economic train, but rather one of the largest growth engines today.'
(This is a developing story, more details awaited.)
