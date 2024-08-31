Vistara’s Journey Comes To An End: What Travellers Need To Know About The Air India Merger |

The latest announcement in the aviation sector regarding Vistara, a full-service airline formed by a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, merging with Air India has left many Vistara customers with several queries regarding their travel plans and loyalty benefits.

"We are merging with Air India for you to fly #ToLimitlessPossibilities! Vistara flights, starting 3-Sep-24, will progressively not be available for bookings for travel after 11-Nov-24. 12-Nov-24 onwards, you will be required to book with Air India. Stay tuned for further updates," Vistara said on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter on August 30.

What Does This Mean for the Booked Tickets With The Airline?

Many Vistara customers who might have booked their ticket with the airline for travel on or before November 11, 2024, might be right now in a confused state of what to do next. However, there is no need to worry as your bookings remain unchanged.

Although, there will be a slight shift for those who have booked their tickets for travel on or after November 12, 2024. In that case, the bookings will be automatically transferred to Air India, ensuring that your travel plans proceed without disruption.

The company, Air India will issue new e-ticket numbers, but your original PNR will remain valid.

"If you have an existing booking with Vistara but your journey is after 11-November-2024 i.e. 12-November-2024 onwards, your flight will be operated by Air India," said Vistara in a statement on their official website.

Last Chance to Book with Vistara

The airline will stop accepting bookings for flights beyond November 11, 2024, after September 3, 2024. All flights scheduled from November 12 onward will be operated by Air India, and customers will need to make any new bookings through Air India’s website or mobile app.

Loyalty Points and Lounge Access: What Changes?

For loyal Vistara customers, the merger also means a change in the frequent flyer program. This means that now the Vistara’s Club Vistara loyalty program will be merged into Air India’s Flying Returns program. The loyal Vistara customers' accumulated points will now be carried into Air India’s system, allowing the customers to continue the benefits.

Another key concern among the customers is about the Lounge access If you have purchased lounge access for a Vistara flight before November 11, 2024, your access will remain intact.

However, if you booked lounge access for travel after November 11, and Air India will be then handling your flight, a refund will be processed, and you will need to rebook the lounge access through Air India.

Also another update for those holding Vistara co-branded credit cards, the merger will not render cards obsolete. The credit cards will remain valid, though some specific Vistara-related benefits may be subject to change.

About the merger

This merger also marks a significant point for Air India to consolidate its fleet in the aviation industry. With Singapore Airlines holding a 25.1 per cent stake in the newly combined Air India, the partnership is expected to create a more competitive environment in the Indian aviation industry.