 Vistara-Air India Merger: Singapore Airlines Gets FDI Nod From Indian Govt
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessVistara-Air India Merger: Singapore Airlines Gets FDI Nod From Indian Govt

Vistara-Air India Merger: Singapore Airlines Gets FDI Nod From Indian Govt

In a regulatory filing on Friday, Singapore Airlines (SIA) said it has received approval from the Government of India for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the enlarged Air India as part of the proposed merger.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 08:58 AM IST
article-image
File

Singapore Airlines on Friday said it has received approval from the Indian government for the foreign direct investment as part of the proposed merger of Vistara with Air India, a deal that will create one of the world's largest airline groups.

Singapore Airlines Gets The Nod For FDI

With the clearance in place, the merger that will see Singapore Airlines acquiring a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India, is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The proposed merger was announced in November 2022.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Man Dies After Scorpio Driven By 17-Yr-Old Rams Into His Bike In Goregaon's Aarey Colony; 2 Booked
Mumbai: Man Dies After Scorpio Driven By 17-Yr-Old Rams Into His Bike In Goregaon's Aarey Colony; 2 Booked
Top 5 Stocks For August 30: Bajaj Finserv, ITI, Infosys And Others In Focus
Top 5 Stocks For August 30: Bajaj Finserv, ITI, Infosys And Others In Focus
INS Arighaat, India's 2nd Nuclear-Powered Submarine Commissioned In Indian Navy At Visakhapatnam
INS Arighaat, India's 2nd Nuclear-Powered Submarine Commissioned In Indian Navy At Visakhapatnam
Murshid Actor Tanuj Virwani On OTT Censorship: 'I Have Made Conscious Effort Not To Glorify Violence' (EXCLUSIVE)
Murshid Actor Tanuj Virwani On OTT Censorship: 'I Have Made Conscious Effort Not To Glorify Violence' (EXCLUSIVE)
Air India is owned by Tata Group and Vistara is a 51:49 joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines.

Air India is owned by Tata Group and Vistara is a 51:49 joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines. |

Read Also
Air India Reschedules Mumbai-San Francisco Flight Without Proper Prior Intimation; Passengers Miss...
article-image

Air India is owned by Tata Group and Vistara is a 51:49 joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, Singapore Airlines (SIA) said it has received approval from the Government of India for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the enlarged Air India as part of the proposed merger.

"The FDI approval, together with anti-trust and merger control clearances and approvals, as well as other governmental and regulatory approvals received to-date, represent a significant development towards the completion of the proposed merger," the airline said in the filing to the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Merger In Next Few Months

The airline also said the completion of the merger continues to be subject to compliance by the parties with applicable Indian laws, which is currently expected to be completed in the next few months.

"At this juncture, completion of the proposed merger is anticipated to occur by the end of 2024," it added.

The merger, which will create one of the biggest airline groups, was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in June.

The merger, which will create one of the biggest airline groups, was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in June. | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Read Also
Mumbai: IIHL Informed NCLT Of Plans To Rebrand Insolvent Reliance Capital Under 'IndusInd' Brand
article-image

According to Singapore Airlines, the parties are in discussions to extend the long stop date for the completion of the merger. Earlier, it was expected to be October 31, 2024.

The merger, which will create one of the biggest airline groups, was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in June.

In March, Singapore's competition regulator CCCS gave a conditional nod for the proposed deal.

Prior to that in September 2023, the deal received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), subject to certain conditions.

"SIA will make the necessary announcement(s) upon completion of the proposed merger or in the event that there are other significant developments," the filing said on Friday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Top 5 Stocks For August 30: Bajaj Finserv, ITI, Infosys And Others In Focus

Top 5 Stocks For August 30: Bajaj Finserv, ITI, Infosys And Others In Focus

Vistara-Air India Merger: Singapore Airlines Gets FDI Nod From Indian Govt

Vistara-Air India Merger: Singapore Airlines Gets FDI Nod From Indian Govt

DBS survey: Empowering finance teams vital for success in India’s rapidly evolving market

DBS survey: Empowering finance teams vital for success in India’s rapidly evolving market

Mumbai Residential Market To Exceed ₹2 Lakh Crore In Sales By 2030, Reports JLL

Mumbai Residential Market To Exceed ₹2 Lakh Crore In Sales By 2030, Reports JLL

'Several Breaches Identified': Aviation Regulator DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To Akasa Air For...

'Several Breaches Identified': Aviation Regulator DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To Akasa Air For...