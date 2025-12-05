 Gold Jumps ₹1,300 To ₹1,32,900 Per 10 Grams In Delhi; Silver Surges ₹3,500
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold Jumps ₹1,300 To ₹1,32,900 Per 10 Grams In Delhi; Silver Surges ₹3,500

Gold Jumps ₹1,300 To ₹1,32,900 Per 10 Grams In Delhi; Silver Surges ₹3,500

Gold prices jumped by Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,32,900 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid firm global trends, according to the All India Sarafa Association. The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 1,31,600 per 10 grams on Thursday.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 06:13 PM IST
article-image
Gold and silver prices rally sharply in Delhi following firm global market cues | Representation Image

New Delhi, Dec 5: Gold prices jumped by Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,32,900 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid firm global trends, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Previous Closing Rate

The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 1,31,600 per 10 grams on Thursday.

Silver Prices Also Rise

FPJ Shorts
Smriti Mandhana Breaks Silence After Wedding Postponement, Fans Spot Missing Ring
Smriti Mandhana Breaks Silence After Wedding Postponement, Fans Spot Missing Ring
Identifying Bangladeshi & Rohingya Migrants Proves Difficult As Many Claim To Be From North-East States
Identifying Bangladeshi & Rohingya Migrants Proves Difficult As Many Claim To Be From North-East States
IND Vs SA 3rd ODI: Onus on Rohit, Kohli Again As India Eye Series Win In Vishakhapatnam Decider
IND Vs SA 3rd ODI: Onus on Rohit, Kohli Again As India Eye Series Win In Vishakhapatnam Decider
Navi Mumbai Hosts IPS Conference With 2,640 Dentists; AI And Digital Dentistry Take Centre Stage
Navi Mumbai Hosts IPS Conference With 2,640 Dentists; AI And Digital Dentistry Take Centre Stage

In the local bullion market, silver surged by Rs 3,500 to Rs 1,83,500 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) from previous close of Rs 1,80,000 per kg.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Gold Prices Climb To ₹1,30,829 Per 10 Grams, Silver By ₹1,82,426 Per Kilogram, Investors...
article-image

Global Market Movement

In the international market, spot gold increased by USD 15.10, or 0.36 per cent, to USD 4,223.76 per ounce, while silver was trading 1.82 per cent higher at USD 58.17 per ounce.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: 'India-Russia Will Hit USD 100 Billion Trade Target Before 2030,' Says PM Modi

VIDEO: 'India-Russia Will Hit USD 100 Billion Trade Target Before 2030,' Says PM Modi

Avadhut Sathe Training Academy To Challenge SEBI's ₹546-cr Disgorgement Order

Avadhut Sathe Training Academy To Challenge SEBI's ₹546-cr Disgorgement Order

Gold Jumps ₹1,300 To ₹1,32,900 Per 10 Grams In Delhi; Silver Surges ₹3,500

Gold Jumps ₹1,300 To ₹1,32,900 Per 10 Grams In Delhi; Silver Surges ₹3,500

Govt Spends ₹7,253 Crore On Railway Station Redevelopment Under Amrit Bharat Scheme

Govt Spends ₹7,253 Crore On Railway Station Redevelopment Under Amrit Bharat Scheme

Clean Max Enviro Energy Files Updated DRHP For ₹5,200 Crore IPO, Issue Likely To Open In 3rd Week...

Clean Max Enviro Energy Files Updated DRHP For ₹5,200 Crore IPO, Issue Likely To Open In 3rd Week...