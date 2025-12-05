 Gold Prices Climb To ₹1,30,829 Per 10 Grams, Silver By ₹1,82,426 Per Kilogram, Investors Awaiting Key US Inflation Data
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold Prices Climb To ₹1,30,829 Per 10 Grams, Silver By ₹1,82,426 Per Kilogram, Investors Awaiting Key US Inflation Data

Gold Prices Climb To ₹1,30,829 Per 10 Grams, Silver By ₹1,82,426 Per Kilogram, Investors Awaiting Key US Inflation Data

Gold prices climbed to Rs 1,30,829 per 10 grams while silver futures advanced by Rs 1,82,426 per kilogram following firm global trends, as investors are awaiting key US inflation data that could offer fresh signals on the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook.The yellow metal had settled at Rs 1,30,078 per 10 grams on Thursday.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 02:45 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Gold prices climbed to Rs 1,30,829 per 10 grams while silver futures advanced by Rs 1,82,426 per kilogram on Friday following firm global trends, as investors are awaiting key US inflation data that could offer fresh signals on the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for February delivery appreciated by Rs 751, or 0.58 per cent, to Rs 1,30,829 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,154 lots. The yellow metal had settled at Rs 1,30,078 per 10 grams on Thursday.

Read Also
Indore Commodities Buzz Of December 5: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know
article-image

Silver futures for the March 2026 contract surged by Rs 4,288, or 2.41 per cent, to Rs 1,82,426 per kilogram in 14,384 lots. It had closed at Rs 1,78,138 per kilogram in the previous market session.Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.13 per cent lower at 98.87, lending support to bullion prices in the international markets.

Globally, Comex gold futures for February delivery gained by USD 17.45, or 0.41 per cent, to USD 4,260.45 per ounce, while silver for the March 2026 contract was trading 2.25 per cent higher at USD 58.78 per ounce."Gold is trading above USD 4,205 as investors are awaiting US inflation data for clearer signals on the Federal Reserve's December policy stance next week," brokerage firm Kotak Securities said in a market note.

FPJ Shorts
'This Is Criminal', Mumbai Couple Receives Criticism For 'Stealing Free Stuff From Hotel Stay' | WATCH
'This Is Criminal', Mumbai Couple Receives Criticism For 'Stealing Free Stuff From Hotel Stay' | WATCH
Kerala Lottery Result: December 5, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 30 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: December 5, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 30 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
NSE Announces Deadline Extension To March 31, 2026, For Investors To File Claims Against Defaulting Broker Karvy Stock Broking
NSE Announces Deadline Extension To March 31, 2026, For Investors To File Claims Against Defaulting Broker Karvy Stock Broking
Raebareli School Sparks Outrage As Viral Video Shows Children Forced To Carry Bricks
Raebareli School Sparks Outrage As Viral Video Shows Children Forced To Carry Bricks
Read Also
Price Of 24-Carat Gold Surges ₹1,324 Over The Week, Supported By Safe Haven Buying & US Federal...
article-image

Rahul Kalantri, VP - Commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd, said gold firmed while silver witnessed mild profit-booking on Thursday following positive US jobless claims data.He noted that silver saw a routine pullback from short-term futures traders within a broader uptrend, ahead of the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation data, which could shape expectations for monetary policy easing.

"Meanwhile, weak labour market indicators, including a sharper than expected drop in ADP payrolls and elevated layoffs, have increased the likelihood of a rate cut at the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, with market odds now nearing 87 per cent," Kalantri added. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NSE Announces Deadline Extension To March 31, 2026, For Investors To File Claims Against Defaulting...

NSE Announces Deadline Extension To March 31, 2026, For Investors To File Claims Against Defaulting...

India’s PLI Scheme For High-Efficiency Solar Modules Generates 43,000 Jobs

India’s PLI Scheme For High-Efficiency Solar Modules Generates 43,000 Jobs

Godavari Biorefineries Secures US Patent For Cancer-Fighting Compounds, Stock Surges 17%

Godavari Biorefineries Secures US Patent For Cancer-Fighting Compounds, Stock Surges 17%

Government Establishes Nine New Technology Centres Under TCSP To Provide Technical & Skill...

Government Establishes Nine New Technology Centres Under TCSP To Provide Technical & Skill...

Gold Prices Climb To ₹1,30,829 Per 10 Grams, Silver By ₹1,82,426 Per Kilogram, Investors...

Gold Prices Climb To ₹1,30,829 Per 10 Grams, Silver By ₹1,82,426 Per Kilogram, Investors...