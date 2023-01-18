Tata Consultancy named among top employers in Europe

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

According to an exchange filing, Indian IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been recognized as a Top Employer in Europe by the Top Employers Institute for the eleventh consecutive year. It was also named the number one Top Employer in Belgium, Denmark, and The Netherlands.

Each year, the Top Employers Institute certifies organizations worldwide based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. TCS Europe was assessed on key HR domains including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, diversity, equity and inclusion, wellbeing and more.

TCS Europe was recognized as a Top Employer for its ongoing investments in building a diverse workforce and nurturing the next generation of European technology talent. As one of the world’s largest IT firms, TCS has used its technology expertise to develop several innovative global STEM learning initiatives that support school and higher education students, to help close the technology skills gap.

These include the Sustainathon competition for technology enthusiasts, goIT, TCS’ flagship STEM education programme, Pace Internship and Grow@TCS graduate trainee programs, and TCS CodeVita, the world’s largest computer programming competition. TCS Europe is committed to helping employees grow and become future leaders. Towards this, it has been investing heavily in organic talent development, upskilling the workforce on new technologies as well as on business and leadership skills.

TCS’ focus on creating a nurturing and inclusive workplace environment has resulted in relatively low attrition in its workforce. Of its more than 15,000 European employees, 4,300 have been with the organization for at least ten years or over. It is a diverse workforce comprising 121 different nationalities, with women making up 35% of all local hires. In the current financial year, TCS offered 217 new internships, and recruited 88 new employees through the Grow@TCS program.

"Being recognised as a Top Employer in Europe is a testament to our strategy of ensuring each employee is provided with the personalized training and support to realize their true potential and achieve their long-term career goals,” said Saptha Chapalapalli, Head of TCS Europe.

“Employers have always shown that they care for the development and wellbeing of their people. By doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work. We are proud to announce and celebrate this year’s group of leading people-oriented employers: the Top Employers 2023,” said David Plink, CEO of Top Employers Institute.

