TCS Named a Leader in Next-Gen Salesforce Services by NelsonHall | File/ Representative image

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been positioned as a Leader in the NelsonHall NEAT for Next-Gen Salesforce Services.

The report presents an assessment of next-gen Salesforce services, focusing on those Cloud products beyond the core Sales and Services Clouds and examining capabilities around consulting, build, and postimplementation services. It acknowledges that Salesforce projects are digital transformation initiatives and require skills and experience beyond traditional CRM capabilities, including new business model and UX consulting services.

TCS was positioned as a Leader overall, as well as in several of the product-specific NEAT quadrants including Salesforce Industry Cloud/Vlocity, Commerce Cloud, Revenue Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and MuleSoft. The report highlights TCS’ investments in its service portfolio, including around Marketing, Commerce, Field Services Cloud, MuleSoft and Vlocity/Industry Cloud. Referenced as examples of TCS’ continued investment in its service portfolio were TCS Crystallus to shorten implementation times for Industry Cloud.

“TCS helps enterprises drive new levels of engagement with our Salesforce solutions, services and accelerators that offer a path to a fully integrated 360-degree customer view, which ultimately results in increased business value from their Salesforce platform investments,” said Prashant Shirgur, Global Head, Enterprise Application Services, TCS. “This recognition as a Leader is a reflection of our deep industry knowledge, comprehensive portfolio of Salesforce services, and the resultant market success.”

TCS offers a full complement of Salesforce services and solutions, leveraging its domain-focused innovation and Salesforce’s product suite. These range from business advisory services such as cloud strategy and customer experience strategy, to implementation services, to technology advisory services such as managed services, platform optimization, and support.

TCS Crystallus™ on Salesforce helps enterprises enable rapid transformation with accelerators, best-fit process maps, and frameworks to achieve a scalable, agile digital core and deliver innovative services. It helps enterprises stay relevant and future ready in the changing ecosystem dynamics by adapting to new business models and revenue streams.

TCS has received multiple Salesforce awards for its comprehensive and compelling digital solutions including the 2022 Salesforce Partner Innovation Award, its fifth in as many years, as well as the 2022 MuleSoft Americas Premier Partner of the Year.

“TCS is making targeted investments in Salesforce capabilities and strengthening its position in the ecosystem. TCS’ offerings and solutions such as TCS Crystallus™ on Salesforce help to shorten implementation times for clients, drive service repeatability and, ultimately, application quality,” said Dominique Raviart, IT Services Practice Director, NelsonHall. “TCS’ strength in Salesforce services goes beyond IPs and accelerators. The company continues, on an ongoing basis to expand its portfolio around Salesforce sub-products, developing specialized services such as migration services. These factors have contributed to its positioning as a Leader in NelsonHall’s NEAT Report on Salesforce Services 2022.”