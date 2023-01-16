Maruti Suzuki cars to get costlier by 1.1% | File/ Representative image

Maruti Suzuki on Monday announced a 1.1 per cent price hike across all models through an exchange filing. The change in cost will take effect on January 16, and the indicative figure is calculated using ex-showroom prices of models in Delhi.

The company, which makes the Baleno, Dzire, Celerio, Ignis, WagonR, and Swift cars, said that the cost will increase based on the model of the vehicle.

Other carmakers like Hyundai, Tata Motors, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz have also announced plans to increase the cost of their offerings this month to manage the impact of increasing costs. The companies had earlier stated that the costs would be increasing due to a shortage of semiconductors and other factors like inflation and recent regulatory requirements.

Read Also In Pics: Auto Expo 2023 shines spotlight on ethanol bikes and a British classic

Car sales in India are going up after being disrupted during COVID-19, and the companies are expanding production of vehicles. Maruti Suzuki is also planning to build a new factory in Haryana.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)