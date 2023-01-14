In Pics: Auto Expo 2023 shines spotlight on ethanol bikes and a British classic

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 14, 2023
With ethanol, which can be produced from stubble at farms, being pitched as a green fuel, TVS unveiled Apache's flex fuel version which can run on petrol as well as the biofuel.
Godawari Emobility, which showed off its three-wheeler, also introduced electric bicycles to help reduce emissions along with congestion.
Yamaha also joined Suzuki, Honda and TVS to launch its own flex fuel bike, which can cut emissions with low-cost ethanol blended into petrol.
Urban mobility is on the road to a rapid transition, with WardWizard adding the Joy EV to the country's growing fleet of electric rickshaws.
As it showed off tech-equipped and electric vehicles, Morris Garage also introduced Indians to a British classic, the MG Midget.
Toyota unveiled a completely decked up version of its pickup vehicle the Hilux, transformed for adventure in its off-road avatar.