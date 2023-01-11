e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTCS refuses to allow employees to work from home, citing productivity concerns

TCS refuses to allow employees to work from home, citing productivity concerns

A top official of the firm has said that productivity increases when people work from office.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

The sudden move towards remote working during the pandemic was driven by necessity, but later on work from home caught up as a trend. As many as 80 per cent employees have expressed a desire to work from home for good, but companies may not feel the same way. Months after remote work was blamed for moonlighting or the trend of working for multiple employers simultaneously, by firms such as Wipro, IT major TCS has refused to entertain a 100 per cent work from home policy.

Read Also
TCS sued by former employee in the US alleging discriminatory hiring practices, violation of visa...
article-image

A senior official of the company has told a leading media portal, that working from office increases productivity, and employees who have joined the firm in the past couple of years also get a new perspective when they visit the workplace. He added that people understand their position while working alongside peers, and has also tightened rules mandating employees to submit medical certificates if they wish to work from home.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Sterlite Power receives Rs 305 cr to set up project in Jammu

Sterlite Power receives Rs 305 cr to set up project in Jammu

Auto Expo 2023: Kia India announces Rs 2000 cr investment to scale up EV offerings

Auto Expo 2023: Kia India announces Rs 2000 cr investment to scale up EV offerings

Deals worth $4.52 billion sealed in India's real estate sector in 2022

Deals worth $4.52 billion sealed in India's real estate sector in 2022

RuPay Debit cards to be promoted at a cost of Rs 2,600 crore

RuPay Debit cards to be promoted at a cost of Rs 2,600 crore

Direct tax collection till Jan 10 jumped by 24 per cent compared to same period last year

Direct tax collection till Jan 10 jumped by 24 per cent compared to same period last year