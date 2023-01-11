TCS refuses to allow employees to work from home, citing productivity concerns

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The sudden move towards remote working during the pandemic was driven by necessity, but later on work from home caught up as a trend. As many as 80 per cent employees have expressed a desire to work from home for good, but companies may not feel the same way. Months after remote work was blamed for moonlighting or the trend of working for multiple employers simultaneously, by firms such as Wipro, IT major TCS has refused to entertain a 100 per cent work from home policy.

A senior official of the company has told a leading media portal, that working from office increases productivity, and employees who have joined the firm in the past couple of years also get a new perspective when they visit the workplace. He added that people understand their position while working alongside peers, and has also tightened rules mandating employees to submit medical certificates if they wish to work from home.