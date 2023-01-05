TCS Research Scholar Program expanded to reach PhD aspirants in India’s top 100 institutes | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced that the TCS Research Scholar Program has been expanded to support PhD aspirants across the top 100 institutes in India the company announced in an exchange filing. This is expected to give a significant boost to the program’s objective of nurturing the computer science research ecosystem in the country.

The expanded program now offers a package of over Rs 47 lakh per scholar for research-related activities such as paper presentation and conference attendance. An important addition to the scheme isthe enhanced stipend to accommodate overseas study for up to six months for eligible research scholars.

The TCS Research Scholar Program has seen many positive outcomes. In the past 10 years, over 350 scholars from 45 premier institutes have been offered this scholarship, and produced over 2,000 publications. The scholars have benefited from mentorships by, and presentations to, TCS researchers. These scholars are now part of academic and industrial research programs and are also in entrepreneurial pursuits.

The program has supported scholars from fields at the intersection of computers with engineering sciences, enterprise AI, new domains and technologies, resilient systems, biochemical sciences, physical sciences, etc. It has supported scholars with guidance from industry practitioners as teachers and mentors. The program ran successfully even through the lockdown when mentorship was provided online.

K Ananth Krishnan, CTO, TCS, said, “With the expansion of digitization of society and industry, we see the need for a deeper exploration of new technologies and domains across industry segments. There is an increasing demand for research skills honed by a PhD program. In its first decade, the TCS Research Scholar Program kept up the quality of research with mentorship and interactions with industry experts. We are delighted to expand this program and support more PhD scholars across India’s top institutions.”

The TCS Research Scholar Program is funded by TCS Foundation as part of TCS’ Corporate Social Responsibility.

TCS Research Scholar Program is now accepting applications.

On Thursdayat 1:11 pm IST, the shares of Tata Consultancy Services Limited were at Rs 3,295, down by 0.59 per cent.