Tamilnadu Petroproducts Net Profit Jumps 127%, Revenue Up 68% In Q1 FY27

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited reported a significant increase in its consolidated net profit, which rose by 127.23 percent year-on-year. |

Mumbai: Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited announced on 11 August 2026 that its consolidated net profit after tax increased to Rs 80.11 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, up from Rs 35.25 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations reached Rs 777.92 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, compared to Rs 462.83 crore recorded in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Total Income and Expenses

Consolidated total income for the quarter stood at Rs 786.86 crore , an increase from Rs 470.61 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total expenses for the quarter were Rs 680.79 crore, up from Rs 422.97 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was Rs 8.90, higher than Rs 3.92 reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Operational Context

The company's manufacturing facilities underwent a planned shutdown from January 2026 to March 2026 for the completion of the LAB and HCD expansion projects. This shutdown impacted financial performance for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2026, making those figures not comparable with the current quarter.

Lease Agreement Status

The lease agreement for land where one of the company's manufacturing units operates expired on 12 June 2020. A request for renewal has been filed with the Government of Tamilnadu, and management expects to conclude an extended lease.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.