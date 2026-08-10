Vodafone Idea Q1 FY27 Loss Narrows To ₹3,754 Crore, Revenue Rises 6% To ₹11,689 Crore

Vodafone Idea's Q1 FY27 net loss narrowed 43 percent YoY to Rs 3,754 crore. |

Mumbai: Vodafone Idea Limited reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3,754 crore for Q1 FY27, narrowing 43 percent from Rs 6,608 crore in Q1 FY26, while revenue from operations rose 6.0 percent year-on-year to Rs 11,689 crore.

Sequentially, revenue increased 3.2 percent from Rs 11,332 crore in Q4 FY26. EBITDA rose 9.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 5,034 crore, while the company reported its first quarter of net subscriber additions since the merger.

Revenue And Earnings

Total income stood at Rs 11,884 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 11,165 crore in Q1 FY26. Total expenses declined to Rs 17,242 crore from Rs 17,776 crore over the same period.

EBITDA increased to Rs 5,034 crore from Rs 4,612 crore, with the EBITDA margin at 43.1 percent.

Sequential Performance And Exceptional Items

Compared with Q4 FY26, revenue from operations increased from Rs 11,332 crore to Rs 11,689 crore, while EBITDA rose from Rs 4,889 crore to Rs 5,034 crore.

Q4 FY26 had reported a Rs 51,970 crore profit after tax, driven by Rs 57,491 crore of exceptional items, including the impact of reduction in deferred AGR payment obligations. Q1 FY27 included Rs 1,611 crore of net exceptional gains.

This comprised a Rs 1,816 crore gain from remeasurement of settlement assets, partly offset by a Rs 205 crore provision towards regulatory matters. Basic and diluted loss per share stood at Rs 0.35 each.

Subscriber Base And ARPU Rise

Vodafone Idea's subscriber base increased to 193.1 million from 192.8 million in Q4 FY26, marking its first quarter of net subscriber additions since the merger.

Customer ARPU increased 10.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 195 from Rs 177, while the 4G/5G subscriber base rose to 130.1 million from 127.4 million in Q1 FY26.

Data usage increased 27.9 percent year-on-year to 88.4 PB per day. The company said 5G was available in more than 200 cities and towns, while 4G population coverage reached 87 percent. Capital expenditure for the quarter stood at Rs 1,930 crore.

Debt And Cash Position

As of June 30, 2026, the group had Rs 3,708 crore of outstanding debt from banks and others, including interest accrued but not due.

Deferred payment obligations stood at Rs 130,299 crore towards spectrum and Rs 25,759 crore towards AGR.

The company's press release separately reported cash and bank balances of Rs 6,558 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.