Bosch Profit Falls 36.8% To ₹704.9 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹5,841.9 Crore

Bosch’s Q1 net profit fell 36.8 percent to Rs 704.9 crore. |

New Delhi: Bosch Ltd reported a 36.8 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 704.9 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, mainly because of a high comparison base.

The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 1,115.3 crore in the same quarter last year.

One-Off Gain

The previous year’s profit included a one-time gain of Rs 556 crore from the sale of three businesses. These covered video solutions, access and intrusion systems, and communication systems.

This exceptional gain had lifted profit in the June quarter of 2025, making the latest year-on-year comparison appear weaker.

Revenue Rises

Consolidated revenue from operations increased to Rs 5,841.9 crore from Rs 4,788.6 crore a year earlier, reflecting demand across major segments.

Total expenses rose to Rs 5,125.8 crore from Rs 4,238.8 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Bosch India President and Managing Director Guruprasad Mudlapur said performance was supported by steady demand, particularly from passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Increased sales in product categories also helped growth.

Automotive Growth

Product sales in the automotive segment increased 25.7 per cent year-on-year. The power solutions business grew 29 per cent, supported by strong conditions in the automotive industry.

The two-wheeler business expanded 41.4 per cent. Growth came from higher sales of value-added electronics manufacturing services products, premium motorcycle platforms and steady demand from leading domestic vehicle manufacturers.

Bosch’s mobility aftermarket business grew 9.6 per cent. The company attributed the increase to strategic pricing and new schemes for products such as lubricants and spark plugs.

Future Demand

The beyond mobility business recorded 12.6 per cent growth in net sales, led by strong demand for core products in the power tools segment.

Mudlapur said India’s automotive industry is moving towards safer, cleaner and personalised vehicles. Bosch plans to support this shift with future-ready products and solutions.