Rain Industries Profit Jumps Fourfold To ₹341 Crore, Revenue Reaches ₹5,167 Crore

Rain Industries’ June-quarter profit jumped fourfold to Rs 341 crore. |

Mumbai: Rain Industries Ltd reported a fourfold rise in profit after tax to Rs 341 crore for the April-June quarter of 2026, helped by higher selling prices, favourable feedstock costs and a better product mix.

The carbon and advanced materials manufacturer had posted a profit of Rs 83 crore in the same quarter last year. Profit also more than doubled from Rs 158 crore in the March quarter of 2026.

Revenue Growth

Revenue rose to Rs 5,167 crore during the quarter from Rs 4,335 crore a year earlier. The company said revenue grew 17.4 per cent year-on-year and came in ahead of market expectations.

Growth was mainly supported by the Carbon and Advanced Materials businesses. The Cement division, however, recorded relatively weak revenue during the period.

Carbon Leads

Revenue from the Carbon segment increased 17.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,021 crore. The improvement was supported by better price realisations and higher calcination volumes.

The Carbon business remained the company’s largest revenue contributor. Its performance benefited from a supportive balance between selling prices and the cost of raw materials.

Materials Improve

The Advanced Materials segment reported revenue of Rs 1,198 crore, up 26.3 per cent from the corresponding quarter of 2025.

The segment’s growth was driven by higher sales volumes in chemical intermediates and resins. Improving customer demand also helped lift its performance.

Cautious Outlook

Rain Industries said it remains cautious about the September quarter because of geopolitical tensions and uncertainty in logistics and commodity markets.

Such changes can affect raw-material availability, transport costs, selling prices and demand across the company’s international operations.

However, the company said its presence across global markets should help it manage these risks. Flexible supply chains and the ability to use alternative feedstocks are also expected to provide support during uncertain conditions.

The results showed stronger momentum in its carbon and advanced materials businesses.