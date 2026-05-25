Vodafone Idea Shares Hit 52-Week High At ₹14.06, CRISIL Upgrade And ₹4,730 Crore Fundraise Boost Sentiment

Vodafone Idea shares touched a 52-week high of Rs 14.06. |

Mumbai: Shares of Vodafone Idea surged on Monday and touched a 52-week high of Rs 14.06 after the telecom company secured a fresh credit rating from CRISIL.

The stock rose as much as 2.4 percent during the day. Around 12:10 PM, Vodafone Idea shares were trading at Rs 13.9 on the NSE, up 1.24 percent.

The company said CRISIL Ratings has assigned a CRISIL A- rating with a stable outlook to its bank facilities worth Rs 35,000 crore. The rating reflects the agency’s latest assessment of the company’s financial instruments and borrowing profile.

Strong Rally In The Stock

Vodafone Idea shares have seen a sharp rise in recent weeks. The stock has gained around 43 percent in one month and is up 38 percent in the last six months.

From the start of 2026, the stock has climbed nearly 20 percent. The company’s market capitalisation currently stands at around Rs 1.50 lakh crore.

Vi Expands 5G Services

The telecom operator is also expanding its 5G network aggressively.

Last week, the company announced expansion of its 5G services across West Bengal. After launching services in Kolkata and Siliguri earlier, Vi has now rolled out 5G in Malda, Haldia and Berhampur.

The company said services will soon start in Durgapur, Asansol, Burdwan, Kharagpur, Gangtok and Darjeeling by June.

Renewable Energy Investment

Vodafone Idea recently signed agreements to buy at least a 26 percent stake in MTK Quantum Green Energy Pvt Ltd.

The investment, worth Rs 4.33 crore, is linked to a captive renewable energy power plant project and will happen in one or more phases.

Return To Profit In Q4

Earlier this month, Vodafone Idea posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 51,970 crore for Q4 FY26, compared to a loss of Rs 7,167 crore a year ago.

The profit was mainly due to relief linked to AGR liabilities. Revenue from operations rose 3 percent year-on-year to Rs 11,332 crore.

The company’s subscriber base stood at 19.28 crore, while ARPU improved to Rs 190.

Rs 4,730 Crore Fundraise Approved

Vodafone Idea’s board has also approved a Rs 4,730-crore fundraising plan through issuance of warrants to Suryaja Investments Pte Ltd, an Aditya Birla Group entity.

The company plans to issue up to 430 crore warrants at Rs 11 each to strengthen its financial position and support future growth.