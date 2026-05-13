Vodafone Idea Share Jumps 10%, Stock Hits Upper Circuit As ₹23,160 Crore Stake Transfer Buzz Lifts Sentiment

Vodafone Idea shares surged 10 percent and hit the upper circuit. | File Photo

Mumbai: Shares of Vodafone Idea jumped 10 percent and got locked in the upper circuit on Wednesday, even as the broader stock market remained under pressure. The rally came after reports suggested the company may soon get major financial support through a new restructuring plan.

The telecom stock has delivered strong returns to investors over the last few months. The share price has risen nearly 76 percent in the past one year. In just one month, the stock has gained around 30 percent, while the three-year return stands close to 65 percent.

Bloomberg Report Triggers Fresh Buying

The sharp rise in the stock followed a Bloomberg report that said Vodafone Group is considering a new plan to strengthen Vodafone Idea’s balance sheet.

According to the report, the company may transfer part of its stake in the Indian telecom operator instead of directly investing fresh cash. Market participants viewed the development positively, leading to strong buying in the stock.

At present, Vodafone Plc holds around 19 percent stake in Vodafone Idea. Based on current market prices, the value of this stake is estimated at nearly Rs 23,160 crore.

What Are Treasury Shares?

Reports suggest that these shares could be transferred to Vodafone Idea and kept as “treasury shares.”

In simple terms, treasury shares are shares held by the company itself. The company can later sell these shares in the open market, offer them to large investors, or even use them to raise funds by pledging them.

If the plan moves ahead, Vodafone Idea could gain access to additional funds without immediate cash infusion from its parent company.

How Vodafone Idea May Benefit?

The possible fund support could help Vodafone Idea improve its financial position and increase spending on network expansion.

The telecom sector requires heavy investment in 4G and 5G infrastructure, new towers, and better service quality. Investors believe that stronger funding support may help the company compete better with larger rivals.

Although the company has not made any official announcement yet, the report has improved market sentiment. Investors will now closely watch the company’s next steps and whether the plan eventually helps improve its financial health.

Disclaimer: This article is based on market reports and publicly available information. Investors should consult certified financial advisors before making investment decisions, as stock market investments are subject to risks and volatility.