Swiggy to onboard 36,000 street vendors

NEW DELHI: Food ordering platform Swiggy announced the expansion of its street food vendors program to 125 cities under the Prime Minister Street Vendor's AtmaNibhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme.

In the first phase, the company will onboard 36,000 street food vendors to whom the loan has been disbursed in 125 cities on its platform, Swiggy said in a statement.

This follows a pilot that Swiggy initiated with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Chennai, Delhi and Indore, through which it has already onboarded over 300 street vendors on its platform, it added.

At the time of onboarding, all vendors will be registered with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and provided with a Food Safety Training and Certification (FOSTAC) in partnership with FSSAI and their empanelled partners, Swiggy said.