Swiggy Customer Pays 80% More For Same Meal, Viral Bill Sparks Debate On Food Delivery Pricing

Coimbatore: A customer from Coimbatore, named Sunder (@SunderjiJB), recently posted online about his experience using Swiggy, a popular food delivery app. He ordered food worth Rs 1,473 from a restaurant just 2 kilometres away from his house.

He later found out that if he had gone to the restaurant directly and bought the same items, the total would have been just Rs 810. That’s a difference of Rs 663, or nearly 80 percent more when ordered online.

What Was in the Order?

Sunder’s order included:

- 10 parathas

- Chicken 65

- Chicken lollipops

- Chicken thokku biryani

He pointed out big differences in prices:

Paratha: Rs 35 on Swiggy vs Rs 20 at the restaurant

Chicken 65: Rs 240 on Swiggy vs Rs 150 offline

The extra cost included delivery charges, platform fees, and possibly higher menu prices set on the app.

Hey @Swiggy, please explain. Why does ordering food in the app, 81 percent expensive than buying the same food from the same outlet, just 2kms away. Is this the real cost of convenience ? The extra that I have to pay to get the food delivered is INR 663. pic.twitter.com/rvLghtJJ3H — Sunder (@SunderjiJB) September 7, 2025

How Did People React?

Sunder’s post quickly became viral, and people on social media had mixed opinions:

Some users were angry about the high markups.

Others said that convenience comes at a cost, and no one is forced to use these apps.

A few mentioned that restaurants themselves set higher prices for online orders.

Some blamed Swiggy and Zomato for creating a duopoly (when only two companies dominate the market), leaving customers with no choice.

Who Controls the Prices?

Swiggy has responded to such complaints in the past. The company has said that they do not control menu prices on the app.

According to Swiggy, it is the restaurant's choice to set different prices for online and offline orders. Restaurants may increase online prices to cover delivery costs, commission fees, or advertising expenses on the app.

Zomato, in its business documents, has also said something similar. They explain that restaurants set prices and may also pay for discounts or promotions. The app just takes a commission and gives the rest of the money to the restaurant.

It also brings up questions about transparency, fair pricing, and the need for more options like ONDC or restaurants offering their own delivery services.