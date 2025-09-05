 Zomato, Swiggy Face ₹180-200 Crore GST Burden, Plan to Offset Cost By Paying Less To Delivery Workers
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechZomato, Swiggy Face ₹180-200 Crore GST Burden, Plan to Offset Cost By Paying Less To Delivery Workers

Zomato, Swiggy Face ₹180-200 Crore GST Burden, Plan to Offset Cost By Paying Less To Delivery Workers

The GST Council's decision brings local delivery services under Section 9(5) of the Central GST Act, making platforms like Zomato and Swiggy liable for collecting and remitting an 18 percent GST on delivery fees.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 10:36 AM IST
article-image
Zomato, Swiggy Face ₹180-200 Crore GST Burden, Plan to Offset Cost By Paying Less To Delivery Workers | Representative Image

Food delivery giants Zomato and Swiggy are grappling with a new annual tax burden of Rs. 180-200 crore each following a recent GST Council clarification. The ruling mandates that online marketplaces must pay an 18 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on delivery fees collected on behalf of gig workers, who were previously exempt from GST compliance. Both companies are planning to offset this financial hit by passing the costs onto delivery partners and customers, potentially impacting earnings and raising delivery charges.

Read Also
Ordering Food From Zomato Gets Costlier, 20% Hike In Platform Fee Before Festive Season
article-image

The GST Council's decision brings local delivery services under Section 9(5) of the Central GST Act, making platforms like Zomato and Swiggy liable for collecting and remitting an 18 percent GST on delivery fees. This resolves a long-standing dispute over whether aggregators should pay taxes on fees passed to gig workers. Previously, platforms argued these fees were not part of their revenue, but the government has now clarified that delivery is a taxable service, with the tax obligation resting on the platforms.

How will Zomato, Swiggy offset this financial burden?

According to ET Prime, executives from both companies have indicated that the additional tax burden will likely be shared between delivery partners and consumers. A senior Zomato executive, speaking anonymously, reportedly noted that delivery workers may face reduced earnings in the short term, while a consumer levy is under consideration. A Swiggy executive confirmed similar plans to transfer the tax cost, which could lead to higher delivery charges for customers. Industry experts warn that this move may squeeze platform margins and strain working capital, particularly as delivery is a core service for food aggregators, unlike e-commerce or quick commerce platforms where delivery is ancillary.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Postpones CM Shri School Admission Test; New Dates Announced
Delhi Postpones CM Shri School Admission Test; New Dates Announced
Trump Asks Europe To Stop Russian Oil Imports, Blames Them For Backing Ukraine War
Trump Asks Europe To Stop Russian Oil Imports, Blames Them For Backing Ukraine War
'B For Bidi, B For Bihar?': Congress Remark Draws Flak; BJP, JDU Hit Back, Call It 'Insult To Entire State' - See Deleted X Post Here
'B For Bidi, B For Bihar?': Congress Remark Draws Flak; BJP, JDU Hit Back, Call It 'Insult To Entire State' - See Deleted X Post Here
Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2025 Sale Date Revealed, Kicks Off September 23: What To Expect
Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2025 Sale Date Revealed, Kicks Off September 23: What To Expect
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2025 Sale Date Revealed, Kicks Off September 23: What To Expect

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2025 Sale Date Revealed, Kicks Off September 23: What To Expect

GST Rate Cut On ACs, TVs, Home Appliances Will Revive Consumption Demand In India: Industry Leaders

GST Rate Cut On ACs, TVs, Home Appliances Will Revive Consumption Demand In India: Industry Leaders

Thrilled To Bring The Best To The People In India: Apple CEO Tim Cook On Two New Stores Opening In...

Thrilled To Bring The Best To The People In India: Apple CEO Tim Cook On Two New Stores Opening In...

GST Rejig 2025: Refunds Made Easier For Low Value E-Commerce Exports, Industry Welcomes Reforms

GST Rejig 2025: Refunds Made Easier For Low Value E-Commerce Exports, Industry Welcomes Reforms

Zomato, Swiggy Face ₹180-200 Crore GST Burden, Plan to Offset Cost By Paying Less To Delivery...

Zomato, Swiggy Face ₹180-200 Crore GST Burden, Plan to Offset Cost By Paying Less To Delivery...