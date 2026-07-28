Suzlon Energy Q1 FY27 Consolidated Revenue Rises To ₹3,819 Crore, Net Profit Declines To ₹305.2 Crore

Suzlon Energy reported Q1 FY27 consolidated revenue of Rs 3,819 crore, up YoY. |

Mumbai: Suzlon Energy Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 305.22 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 324.32 crore in the year-ago quarter and Rs 1,114.35 crore in Q4 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose year-on-year to Rs 3,819.36 crore from Rs 3,117.33 crore, although it declined sequentially from Rs 5,468.06 crore. The company released its unaudited financial results after the board meeting held on July 28, 2026.

Opening Performance Summary

On a year-on-year basis, consolidated revenue from operations increased to Rs 3,819.36 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 3,117.33 crore in Q1 FY26.

However, consolidated net profit declined to Rs 305.22 crore from Rs 324.32 crore a year earlier. Total income stood at Rs 3,862.53 crore, while total expenses increased to Rs 3,473.06 crore during the quarter.

Sequential Performance

Compared with the March 2026 quarter, revenue from operations declined from Rs 5,468.06 crore to Rs 3,819.36 crore. Net profit also fell from Rs 1,114.35 crore to Rs 305.22 crore, while profit before tax declined to Rs 389.47 crore from Rs 833.24 crore.

Finance costs remained largely stable at Rs 133.62 crore, compared with Rs 135.16 crore in the preceding quarter, while depreciation and amortisation expense increased to Rs 105.59 crore from Rs 92.98 crore.

The March quarter had included an exceptional gain of Rs 70 crore, whereas no exceptional item was reported in Q1 FY27.

Key Drivers

Deferred tax expense stood at Rs 83.70 crore during the quarter, compared with a deferred tax credit of Rs 284.32 crore in Q4 FY26. Basic and diluted earnings per share were Rs 0.22 each.

During the quarter, the company also approved multiple allotments of equity shares under its Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) 2022.

Separately, Suzlon's board approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore to support its international wind energy and operation and maintenance services business.

Full-Year Context

For FY26, Suzlon reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 16,679.11 crore, total income of Rs 16,841.78 crore, and net profit of Rs 3,163.39 crore.

During Q1 FY27, the company also renamed its reportable segments from 'Wind Turbine Generator' to 'Renewable Energy Solutions' and from 'Operation & Maintenance Service' to 'RE Asset Management Services', with no impact on previously reported financial amounts.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.