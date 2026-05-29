Sebi Imposes ₹28.95 Crore Penalty on Suzlon Energy, Promoters Over FY15-FY21 Financial Misstatements

Sebi has fined Suzlon Energy and four key executives Rs 28.95 crore for allegedly presenting misleading financial statements between FY15 and FY21. |

New Delhi: Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has imposed penalties totaling Rs 28.95 crore on Suzlon Energy Ltd, its promoters, and former senior executives for alleged misstatements in the company's financial statements over several years.

The regulator said the company failed to provide investors with a true and fair picture of its financial health, profitability, liabilities, and risks.

Penalties on Company and Key Officials

According to Sebi's order issued on Friday, the largest penalty of Rs 15.95 crore has been imposed on Suzlon Energy Ltd.

The regulator also fined:

- Vinod R Tanti, Chairman and Managing Director – Rs 5.75 crore

- Girish R Tanti, Promoter – Rs 5.45 crore

- Kirti J Vagadia, Former Chief Financial Officer – Rs 1.5 crore

- Amit Agarwal – Rs 30 lakh

Sebi held that these individuals were responsible for disclosures and financial reporting during the period under investigation.

What Sebi Found?

In its 96-page order, Sebi said Suzlon's financial statements did not present a "true and fair view" of the company's profitability, net worth, leverage position, financial exposure, and risk profile.

According to the regulator, such shortcomings could have misled shareholders and investors while assessing the company's financial condition.

The findings relate to accounting treatment and disclosures linked to investments, loans, impairment of assets, and transactions involving related parties.

Investigation Began After Anonymous Complaint

The case originated from an anonymous complaint received by Sebi in December 2019.

The complaint alleged irregularities in transactions involving Suzlon's subsidiaries and associate entities.

Following the complaint, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) conducted a preliminary review. A forensic audit was later carried out to examine the allegations in detail.

Probe Covered Six Financial Years

Subsequently, Sebi launched a detailed investigation to determine whether the company had made misrepresentations or incorrect disclosures in its financial statements.

The investigation covered the period from FY15 to FY20 and also included the first three quarters of FY21.

Earlier Order Overturned

The latest order comes after Sebi set aside an earlier ruling by an adjudicating officer who had disposed of the matter without imposing any penalty.

After reviewing the evidence and audit findings, the regulator concluded that monetary penalties were warranted due to the seriousness of the violations and their potential impact on investors.

The order marks one of the significant enforcement actions against a listed company for alleged financial reporting and disclosure lapses, highlighting Sebi's continued focus on transparency and investor protection in the capital markets.