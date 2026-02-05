 Suzlon Energy Q3 Profit Jumps Nearly 15% To ₹445 Crore On Strong Revenue Growth & Record Order Book
Suzlon Energy reported a 14.7 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 445 crore for Q3 FY26 (Dec 2025 quarter), up from Rs 388 crore a year ago, driven by revenue surging 42.4 percent to Rs 4,228 crore. The company achieved a record order book of 6.4 GW, the highest quarterly deliveries of 617 MW, and 2.4 GW under execution. Vice Chairman Girish Tanti highlighted Suzlon 2.0 priorities.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 02:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Suzlon Energy on Thursday posted a nearly 15 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 445 crore fot the December quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues. Its consolidated net profit was Rs 388 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, a company statement said.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,228 crore from Rs 2,969 crore in the same period a year ago. In the third quarter, the company had a record orderbook of 6.4 GW with the highest-ever quarter deliveries at 617 MW while 2.4 GW execution is underway.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said in the statement, "Key growth priorities under Suzlon 2.0 include launching DevCo as a standalone FDRE project development vertical, transforming OMS into a digital-first platform, setting up smart manufacturing facilities, and capitalising on global opportunities." As electric mobility gains traction, AI capacity expands, and industrial decarbonisation accelerates, the green transition is gaining significant momentum, he added.

Suzlon Group is a leading global renewable energy solutions provider, with 21.5GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries. Headquartered at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India, the Group includes Suzlon Energy and its subsidiaries. 

