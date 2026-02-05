 Power Finance Corporation Q3 Net Profit Rises Nearly 6% To ₹8,212 Crore On Higher Income & Loan Growth
State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) reported a 5.8 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,211.90 crore for Q3 FY26 from Rs 7,759.56 crore a year ago, driven by 9 percent rise in total income to Rs 29,140.57 crore. Loan book grew to Rs 11.51 lakh crore. For April-December, PAT rose 13 percent to Rs 25,028 crore. Standalone profit jumped 15 percent to Rs 4,763 crore.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 03:05 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: State-owned Power Finance Corporation on Thursday posted a nearly 6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,211.90 crore for the quarter ended December, aided by higher income. It had reported Rs 7,759.56 crore "profit for the year ago period from continuing and discontinued operations," the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose by about 9 per cent to Rs 29,140.57 crore in the third quarter from Rs 26,821.84 crore in the corresponding period of preceding financial year. In April-December, the company's profit after tax increased 13 per cent to Rs 25,028 crore from Rs 22,157 crore in FY25. Consolidated Loan book stood at Rs 11,51,407 crore as on December 2025, higher from Rs 10,69,436 crore at the end of 2024.

On a standalone basis, PFC's net profit rose 15 per cent to Rs 4,763 cr in Q3 FY26, from Rs 4,155 crore in Q3 FY25. PFC reported 13 per cent in loan asset book to Rs 5,69,627 crore as on December 2025, from Rs 5,03,824 crore as of December 2024. The company's CMD Parminder Chopra said, "The company has delivered a robust performance in nine months, recording double-digit loan asset growth of 13 per cent Y-o-Y, with renewable energy book growing by 28 per cent. The Board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share for the quarter." Under the Ministry of Power, Power Finance Corporation (PFC) is a leading non-banking financial corporation.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

