Muthoot Housing Finance Q3 Net Profit Jumps To ₹97.1 Crore, Revenue Rises 21.5% YoY To ₹1,221 Crore

Muthoot Housing Finance posted a Q3 FY26 net profit of ₹97.1 crore. |

Mumbai: Muthoot Housing Finance Company Limited reported an 8.6 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 97.1 crore for the third quarter of FY26, while revenue from operations grew 21.5 percent to Rs 1,221.4 crore. The company’s quarterly profit rebounded strongly from Rs 18.1 crore in Q2 and Rs 89.4 crore in Q1.

This sharp sequential uptick signals a recovery in bottom-line growth, even as revenue remained broadly stable QoQ.

Muthoot Housing Finance posted a revenue of Rs 1,221.4 crore in Q3 FY26, marking a 21.5 percent increase over Rs 1,005.5 crore in Q3 FY25. Profit after tax rose modestly by 8.6 percent YoY to Rs 97.1 crore.

On a sequential basis, revenue slightly declined from Rs 1,226.7 crore in Q2 FY26, but profit saw a sharp jump from Rs 18.1 crore in the previous quarter, aided by improved operating leverage and lower finance costs.

Sequential growth builds amid cost moderation

Despite a minor dip in quarterly income, expenses dropped significantly from Rs 1,188.1 crore in Q2 to Rs 1,091.7 crore in Q3 FY26, reflecting better cost management. This reduction in finance costs and operating expenses supported a steep QoQ rise in profit before tax from Rs 24.2 crore to Rs 129.7 crore.

Notably, the company had recognized Rs 14.4 crore in exceptional labour-related costs in Q2, which did not recur in Q3, further lifting profits.

Nine-month performance steady with marginal dip in PAT

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, Muthoot Housing Finance reported Rs 3,632.4 crore in revenue from operations, up 28.2 percent from Rs 2,834.0 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net profit stood at Rs 262.7 crore, nearly flat compared to Rs 263.3 crore in 9M FY25. Earnings per share for 9M FY26 was Rs 3.22 (basic). With steady operating metrics and moderate provisioning, the company maintains a stable financial trajectory.

Disclaimer: This article is based on unaudited financial results disclosed by the company to the stock exchange. All financial data has been verified from official filings; no forward-looking statements are included.