Suzlon Bags 400 MW Tata Order, Tops 1 GW Partnership

Suzlon Energy has secured a new 400 MW EPC wind energy project from Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited. | File Photo

Mumbai: Suzlon Energy Limited announced on Wednesday, 25 June 2026, it has secured an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for a 400 MW wind energy project from Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL).

Exceeds 1 GW Partnership

This new order brings Suzlon's cumulative partnership with Tata Power Renewables to over 1 GW. The companies are now working on four projects across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

Project Details

Suzlon will install 127 S144 wind turbine generators, each with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW. The project is scheduled for execution in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

Comprehensive EPC Offering

The company will deliver the project through its comprehensive EPC offering. This includes land acquisition, turbine supply, Balance of Plant (BoP), Pooling substation (PSS), Extra High Voltage Line (EHV), commissioning, and operations and maintenance services.

DevCo Business Model

This new EPC contract is part of Suzlon’s recently launched DevCo business model. Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said the order demonstrates how integrated development and execution can accelerate renewable energy deployment.

Repeat Order

This is a repeat order from TPREL, awarded in less than 12 months. Ajay Kapur, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, stated that EPC is emerging as a preferred model for renewable energy deployment as customers seek execution certainty.

Andhra Pradesh Milestone

With this order, Suzlon's orderbook in Andhra Pradesh now stands close to 1 GW. Suzlon's current installed base in Andhra Pradesh is 1.8 GW, contributing to 28.44 percent of its installed base in South India.

Financial Year 2026 Revenue

For the financial year 2026, Suzlon Group reported revenues of over USD 1.75 billion, which is approximately Rs 14,600 crore at an exchange rate of Rs 83.43 to USD 1. The company's market capitalisation was over USD 7.5 billion, or approximately Rs 62,572 crore, as of 1 June 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.