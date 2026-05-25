Suzlon Energy Reports 45% Revenue Growth In Q4 FY26, Net Profit Declines 5.6%

Suzlon Energy reported 45 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 5,468.1 crore.| File Image |

Mumbai: Suzlon Energy Ltd reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 5,468.1 crore in Q4 FY26, up 45 percent from Rs 3,773.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net profit, however, declined 5.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,114.4 crore from Rs 1,181.0 crore. Total income for the quarter rose 44 percent to Rs 5,520.7 crore. Profit before tax increased 51 percent to Rs 833.2 crore during the quarter.

The company’s audited financial results were approved by the board on May 25, 2026.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue from operations rose 29 percent from Rs 4,228.2 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while net profit jumped 150 percent from Rs 445.3 crore.

Total expenses increased to Rs 4,757.4 crore compared with Rs 3,691.9 crore in the previous quarter due to higher raw material consumption and employee costs. Finance costs also rose to Rs 135.2 crore from Rs 114.3 crore in Q3 FY26.

The quarter included an exceptional gain of Rs 70 crore linked to settlement of a contractual matter with a large customer.

What Drove The Numbers?

The Wind Turbine Generator segment remained the main growth driver, with segment revenue rising to Rs 4,741.7 crore from Rs 3,141.7 crore a year earlier. Revenue from the Operations and Maintenance Services segment also increased to Rs 695.2 crore from Rs 591.1 crore.

Segment profit for the wind turbine business stood at Rs 594.5 crore during the quarter. Diluted earnings per share for Q4 FY26 came in at Rs 0.81 compared with Rs 0.86 in Q4 FY25.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, Suzlon Energy’s consolidated revenue from operations rose 54 percent to Rs 16,679.1 crore from Rs 10,851.3 crore in FY25.

Net profit for the year increased 53 percent to Rs 3,163.4 crore compared with Rs 2,071.6 crore in the previous year. Profit before tax rose to Rs 2,421.7 crore from Rs 1,446.6 crore.

The company’s total equity increased to Rs 9,463.5 crore as of March 31, 2026, from Rs 6,105.7 crore a year earlier.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.