Suzlon Names Ashok Ramchandran As India Business President, Move Aims To Strengthen Renewable Energy Growth Strategy

Suzlon Group has appointed Ashok Ramchandran as President, India Business| File Image |

New Delhi: Suzlon Group on Monday announced the appointment of Ashok Ramchandran as President, India Business, and Senior Managerial Personnel, effective June 4.

The company said Ramchandran brings more than two decades of leadership experience across the energy, industrial products and vertical mobility sectors in India, Southeast Asia and Australia.

Appointment Comes at Key Growth Phase

Suzlon said the appointment comes at a crucial stage as the company accelerates its transformation into a wind-first, full-stack renewable energy company.

Ramchandran will report to Ajay Kapur, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group.

According to the company, he is known for driving large-scale business transformation and delivering growth across complex industries.

Experience Across Energy and Manufacturing

Before joining Suzlon, Ramchandran served as Chief Operating Officer and board member at JSW.

During his tenure, he played an important role in the company's long-term growth strategy and helped expand its power generation capacity from nearly 5 GW to 30 GW in about three years.

Prior to JSW, he spent a significant part of his career with the Schindler Group.

As Chief Executive Officer and President of Schindler India and South Asia, he led the company's operations across manufacturing, operations and research and development.

Under his leadership, the business reportedly increased revenue three-fold, from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 3,000 crore.

Leadership Welcomes Appointment

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said Ramchandran's experience in business transformation, operational scaling and building high-growth businesses would strengthen the company's leadership position.

He said the appointment would support Suzlon's efforts to build the next phase of renewable energy growth in India.

Ajay Kapur said he looks forward to working closely with Ramchandran and expressed confidence that his operational expertise and execution-focused leadership would help the company achieve higher growth.

Focus on Market Leadership

Speaking on his appointment, Ramchandran said he looks forward to strengthening Suzlon's market leadership through better execution, operational excellence, stronger customer focus and scalable growth strategies.

He added that he is excited to contribute to the company's next phase of growth in India's rapidly expanding renewable energy sector.