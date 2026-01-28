 Suzlon Secures 248.5 MW Wind Order From ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel For Green Steel Decarbonisation In Gujarat
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSuzlon Secures 248.5 MW Wind Order From ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel For Green Steel Decarbonisation In Gujarat

Suzlon Secures 248.5 MW Wind Order From ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel For Green Steel Decarbonisation In Gujarat

Suzlon Energy announced its first order from ArcelorMittal Group—a 248.5 MW wind project in Bachau, Gujarat—as part of a 550 MW hybrid renewable initiative for captive use at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel facilities. This marks Suzlon's fourth major wind order for steel decarbonisation, contributing ~1,156 MW to India's green steel capacity. The partnership underscores growing renewable adoption.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 11:16 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Suzlon on Wednesday announced its first order from ArcelorMittal Group, a 248.5 MW wind project to be executed as part of a larger hybrid project at ArcelorMittal Nippon steel facilities in Bachau, Gujarat. This also marks Suzlon's fourth major wind order for decarbonising steel production, taking its contribution to approximately 1,156 MW of green steel capacity in India, a company statement said.

Over the past 12 months, Suzlon has partnered with leading steelmakers to accelerate the transition to low-carbon steel manufacturing. The order is secured from ArcelorMittal Group through its Renewable Energy entity in India. This order is part of the 550 MW hybrid project in Gujarat where the wind order has been awarded to Suzlon for captive use for ArcelorMittal Nippon steel facilities in India.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, added, "As the sector accelerates its journey toward decarbonisation, renewable energy has become a competitive and viable contributor. At Suzlon, we are committed to making this transition a reality through strong partnerships and industry coalitions like the Indian Steel Green Council." Amit Harlalka, Director, ArcelorMittal Sustainable Solutions India, said, "With a 30-year track record and demonstrated reliability in wind energy, Suzlon stands out as our preferred partner. This partnership reflects our shared vision to accelerate green steel production and build a sustainable future for India." 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
'Our Children’s Brains Are Not For Sale To American Or Chinese Networks': After Australia, France Bans Social Media For Kids Under 15
'Our Children’s Brains Are Not For Sale To American Or Chinese Networks': After Australia, France Bans Social Media For Kids Under 15
'Dada' To His Supporters, & A 'Kohinoor Lost In Maharashtra Politics': The REAL Reason Why Ajit Pawar Was An Elder Brother To All
'Dada' To His Supporters, & A 'Kohinoor Lost In Maharashtra Politics': The REAL Reason Why Ajit Pawar Was An Elder Brother To All
India–EU FTA Explained: ‘Mother Of All Trade Deals’ Sealed, What It Means For Trade, Jobs & Global Strategy?
India–EU FTA Explained: ‘Mother Of All Trade Deals’ Sealed, What It Means For Trade, Jobs & Global Strategy?
What Was Ajit Pawar's Last Tweet, Posted Minutes Before Maharashtra Deputy CM Died In Baramati Plane Crash
What Was Ajit Pawar's Last Tweet, Posted Minutes Before Maharashtra Deputy CM Died In Baramati Plane Crash

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India–EU FTA Explained: ‘Mother Of All Trade Deals’ Sealed, What It Means For Trade, Jobs &...
India–EU FTA Explained: ‘Mother Of All Trade Deals’ Sealed, What It Means For Trade, Jobs &...
Shadowfax Lists At 9% Discount, Shares Open ₹112-113 Vs ₹124 IPO Price On BSE/NSE
Shadowfax Lists At 9% Discount, Shares Open ₹112-113 Vs ₹124 IPO Price On BSE/NSE
Budget Session: Key Dates For President’s Address, Economic Survey & Union Budget 2026–27
Budget Session: Key Dates For President’s Address, Economic Survey & Union Budget 2026–27
Asian Paints Shares Slide 7% After Q3 FY26 Results, Profit Hit By ₹158 Crore Exceptional Costs &...
Asian Paints Shares Slide 7% After Q3 FY26 Results, Profit Hit By ₹158 Crore Exceptional Costs &...
Suzlon Secures 248.5 MW Wind Order From ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel For Green Steel Decarbonisation...
Suzlon Secures 248.5 MW Wind Order From ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel For Green Steel Decarbonisation...