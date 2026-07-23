Suzlon Wins 201.6 MW Wind Power Order, Waaree Group Selects Firm For Andhra Pradesh Project

Suzlon Energy announced on Wednesday that it secured a 201.6 MW wind power project order from Waaree. | File Photo

Mumbai: Suzlon Energy on 23 July 2026 reported it received an order to develop a 201.6 MW wind power project for Waaree Forever Energies Private Limited (WFEPL), the Independent Power Producer arm of Waaree Group.

Project Details

The project involves the installation of 64 units of Suzlon's S144 wind turbine generators (WTGs), each with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW. The company will deliver a comprehensive EPC offering.

Scope of Work

Suzlon's EPC offering includes land acquisition, turbine supply, Balance of Plant (BoP), commissioning, and lifetime operations and maintenance services. The project will be executed under the Suzlon DevCo model.

Management Commentary

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said the partnership is strategically important as it unites two companies whose growth has mirrored the evolution of India's renewable energy sector. Tanti noted that customers now seek integrated solutions.

Ajay Kapur, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, stated that this is Suzlon's second consecutive DevCo-led EPC order within a week, reinforcing demand for partners who can de-risk execution and deliver at scale. He added that integrated project development and EPC capabilities are becoming a key differentiator.

Waaree Group's Ambition

Pawan Agrawal, Chief Executive Officer, Waaree Forever Energies Private Limited, said that through WFEPL, Waaree is building a diversified renewable portfolio beyond solar to serve India's energy needs. This wind project marks an important milestone in that journey.

Order Book

Following this order, Suzlon's order book in Andhra Pradesh now stands at close to 1 GW. The company had revenues exceeding USD 1.75 billion for FY26 and a market capitalisation over USD 7.5 billion as of June 1, 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.