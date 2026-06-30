Suzlon Energy Bags 105 MW Deal From Sunsure Energy, Deploys New S175 Wind Turbines

Suzlon Energy has received its first order for the recently launched S175 (5.0 MW) wind turbine. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Suzlon Energy announced on Monday it has secured a 105 MW order from Sunsure Energy for its new S175 (5.0 MW) wind turbine. This order represents the first commercial deployment of Suzlon's S175 turbine, launched two weeks prior.

Project Details

Suzlon will supply 21 S175 wind turbine generators (WTGs) for the project. These turbines will be installed in Bijapur district, Karnataka.

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Scope of Work

The project scope includes the supply, erection, commissioning, and maintenance of the 21 next-generation S175 WTGs.

Turbine Technology

The S175 turbine features a 175-meter rotor and a 160-meter hybrid lattice tower. According to the company, this design allows access to stronger and more stable wind regimes for higher energy yields.

Expanding Market Access

Suzlon expects the S175 to convert previously unviable sites into commercially attractive opportunities. This will expand the addressable market for wind energy.

Partnership Deepens

This is Sunsure Energy's third order with Suzlon in less than 14 months. The cumulative partnership between the two companies now totals 400.8 MW.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.