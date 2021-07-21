Supreme Court order on timeline limitation restricted only to appeal cases, CBIC clarifies

The CBIC has clarified that the extension of time limit for tax-related matters granted by the Supreme Court is restricted only to filing of appeals by taxpayers and would not apply to any other compliance or assessment under the GST Act.

In a letter to all Principal Chief Commissioners and Director Generals, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said it had sought legal opinion on the applicability of the Supreme Court order dated April 27, 2021, regarding limitations of timeline under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) law.

"The extension granted by Hon'ble Supreme Court order applies only to quasi-judicial and judicial matters relating to petitions/ applications/ suits/ appeals/ all other proceedings. Hon'ble Supreme Court has stepped in to grant extensions only with reference to judicial and quasi-judicial proceedings in the nature of appeals/ suits/ petitions etc. and has not extended it to every action or proceeding under the CGST Act," the CBIC said.

Various orders and extensions passed by the Supreme Court would apply only to acts and actions which are in the nature of judicial, including quasi-judicial exercise of power and discretion, the CBIC added.