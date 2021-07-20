Corporate tax reduction, COVID driven cost cuts boost India Inc net by 105% in FY21: SBI Research

The steep corporate tax cut in 2019 and pandemic-driven cost-cutting boosted the bottomline of India Inc by 105 per cent in FY21 over FY20, even though the topline declined 5 per cent, according to a report.

This also had 4,000 listed companies paying record corporate tax, a net increase of over Rs 50,000 crore in FY21 to Rs 1.90 lakh crore, from around Rs 1.40 crore in FY20, an analysis by SBI Research showed on Tuesday.

The government had slashed the effective corporate tax rate from 35 to 26 per cent in September 2019, coupled with lower expenses due to the pandemic, has boosted their bottomline to record levels in FY21, the report said without citing the actual profit numbers.

For these companies, average revenue fell only 5 per cent in FY21, but their net income grew by 105 per cent over FY20, the report said without quantifying it.

The tax cut has contributed 19 per cent to the topline of these companies during the pandemic with cement, tyre and consumer durables gaining in excess of 50 per cent, it added.

More importantly, 15 sectors led by refineries, steel, fertilisers, textiles, pharma, IT, mining, etc reduced their loan funds in the range of 6-64 per cent or to the tune of Rs 2.09 lakh crore in FY21, which again boosted their bottomline.