Finance Ministry says Infosys acknowledged technical issues in new income tax portal, resolved initial glitches

Infosys has acknowledged the technical issues in the new Income Tax portal and some of the initial glitches like slow functioning of the portal and non-availability of certain functionalities have been mitigated, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

The portal www.incometax.gov.in had a rough start from the day of its launch on June 7 as taxpayers, tax professionals and other stakeholders reported glitches in its functioning.

This prompted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to call a meeting on June 22 with officials of Infosys -- who developed the portal-- to review the issues.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said more than 700 e-mails detailing over 2,000 issues including 90 unique issues/problems in the portal were received from various stakeholders including Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), tax professionals and taxpayers.