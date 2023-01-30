Sun Pharma acquires Disperzyme and Phlogam brands to its anti-inflammatory portfolio | Image: Sun Pharma (Representative)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited today announced that it has acquired three brands viz. Disperzyme, Disperzyme-CD and Phlogam from Aksigen Hospital Care, via an exchange filing.

Aksigen is a Mumbai-based research-driven healthcare entity with more than two decades of experience in the healthcare field.

All the brands are approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for post-operative inflammation in patients undergoing minor surgery and dental procedures.

Disperzyme and Phlogam are the first enzyme-bioflavonoid combination of Trypsin, Bromelain and Rutoside (TBR) to complete a clinical study in India and get DCGI approval.

The brands were registered and launched in India by Aksigen in 2013.

Kirti Ganorkar, CEO-India business, Sun Pharma, said, “The addition of Disperzyme and Phlogam further strengthens our anti-inflammatory portfolio. This systemic enzyme therapy combination is being used to control edema and it speeds-up the healing process. In a comparative clinical trial in India, the brands provided significantly better control and resolution of post-operative pain and inflammation.”

The overall market of proteolytic enzyme for healing, pain and edema in India is around Rs.500 crores (as per IQVIA data MAT Nov 2022).

