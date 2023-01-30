e-Paper Get App
United Forum of Bank Unions defers strike by IDBI Bank

United Forum of Bank Unions defers strike by IDBI Bank

The disclosure is as per the provisions of Regulation 30 & 51 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
article-image
United Forum of Bank Unions defers strike by IDBI Bank | Image: IDBI Bank (Representative)
IDBI Bank Ltd. announced that, in continuation to Banks' earlier disclosure dated January 27, 2023, the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has deferred the proposed strike to be held on January 30 & 31, 2023, via an exchange filing.

The disclosure is as per the provisions of Regulation 30 & 51 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

article-image

