United Forum of Bank Unions defers strike by IDBI Bank | Image: IDBI Bank (Representative)

IDBI Bank Ltd. announced that, in continuation to Banks' earlier disclosure dated January 27, 2023, the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has deferred the proposed strike to be held on January 30 & 31, 2023, via an exchange filing.

The disclosure is as per the provisions of Regulation 30 & 51 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Read Also ICICI Bank allots 2,60,849 equity shares to employees as stock option

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)