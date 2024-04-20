Summer Car Care Guide: Cruising Through the Heat with Ease

Representational photo | Pic: AFP

As the mercury rises and the Indian summer settles in, it's time for drivers across the country to ensure their vehicles are ready to handle the sweltering temperatures ahead. The scorching sun can take a toll on cars if they're not properly cared for, but with a few simple steps, you can keep your vehicle cool and running smoothly all season long. Here's a comprehensive guide to summer car care tailored specifically for Indian roads:

1. Keep Your Cool with Fluid Checks:

- Make sure your car’s engine coolant is topped up to prevent overheating, especially during long drives.

- Regularly check the engine oil levels and replace it as needed to keep your engine running smoothly.

- Don’t overlook the brake fluid – maintaining proper levels is crucial for safe breaking, especially on hot roads.

2. Tyre Care for Safe Travels:

- Monitor tyre pressure regularly as hot weather can cause it to fluctuate, increasing the risk of tyre blowouts.

- Inspect tyres for any signs of wear and tear, and replace them promptly to avoid accidents on the road.

3. Shield Your Interior from the Sun:

- Use sunshades or find shaded parking spots to protect your dashboard, steering wheel, and seats from heat damage.

- Consider investing in UV-blocking window tints to keep the interior of your car cool and comfortable.

Representational Image |

4. Stay Refreshed with a Working AC:

- Ensure your car’s air conditioning system is in top condition for relief from the summer heat. Get it serviced if it’s not cooling effectively.

- Keep the cabin air filter clean to maintain good air quality inside the car, especially during dusty summer drives.

5. Battery Care in High Temperatures:

- Check your car battery regularly as extreme heat can shorten lifespan. Clean the terminals to prevent corrosion and ensure a reliable start every time.

6. Preserve Your Car’s Shine:

- Regularly wash and wax your car to protect its paint from fading and damage caused by the harsh summer sun.

7. Be Prepared for the Unexpected:

- Keep an emergency kit in your car stocked with essentials like water, a first aid kit, flashlight, and jumper cables.

- Add sun protection essentials like a hat, sunscreen, and extra coolant for longer journeys under the blazing sun.

8. Prevent Overheating with Vigilance:

- Keep an eye on your car’s temperature gauge while driving and pull over if it starts to overheat. Let the engine cool down before continuing your journey.

9. Plan Smart for Comfortable Travel:

- Schedule your trips to avoid driving during the hottest parts of the day, typically between 11 am and 4 pm.

- Plan your route in advance and include regular breaks to stay refreshed and hydrated during long drives.

10. Stay Hydrated:

Don’t forget to carry plenty of water for yourself and your passenger, especially on long journeys. Staying hydrated is essential for staying alert and focused while driving in the summer heat.

By following these summer car care tips, Indian drives can ensure their vehicles remain in top condition, providing smooth and safe rides throughout the hot months. So, gear up, stay cool, and enjoy the journey as you navigate the Indian roads this summer!