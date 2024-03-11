 Shocking Videos: At Least 10 Dead As Bus Catches Massive Fire In UP's Ghazipur After Coming In Contact With 11,000-Volt Electricity Wire
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaShocking Videos: At Least 10 Dead As Bus Catches Massive Fire In UP's Ghazipur After Coming In Contact With 11,000-Volt Electricity Wire

Shocking Videos: At Least 10 Dead As Bus Catches Massive Fire In UP's Ghazipur After Coming In Contact With 11,000-Volt Electricity Wire

Reportedly, due to the current flowing through he bus, people were unable to jump out for safety, raising fears of several individuals being burned alive. There were more than 30 passengers aboard the bus.

Tejas JoshiUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 03:22 PM IST
article-image

At least 10 people were killed In Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur after a bus filled with passengers caught fire due to contact with an 11,000-volt electricity wire. Reportedly, due to the current flowing through the bus, people were unable to jump out for safety, raising fears of several individuals being burned alive. There were more than 30 passengers aboard the bus.

The incident occurred on the road near Mardah police station area. The incident unfolded when a private bus transporting wedding attendees caught fire upon colliding with a high-tension wire. The bus was en route to a wedding ceremony from Mau. Several videos capturing the Ghazipur bus fire have circulated on social media platforms.

Prompt action was taken by locals and the police, who swiftly intervened to rescue survivors trapped within the burning bus. The rescued individuals were transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shocking Videos: At Least 10 Dead As Bus Catches Massive Fire In UP's Ghazipur After Coming In...

Shocking Videos: At Least 10 Dead As Bus Catches Massive Fire In UP's Ghazipur After Coming In...

'Chande Ka Dhanda' To Be Exposed: Rahul Gandhi After SC Orders SBI To Reveal Electoral Bonds Details...

'Chande Ka Dhanda' To Be Exposed: Rahul Gandhi After SC Orders SBI To Reveal Electoral Bonds Details...

Weird, But Why? Locals Buy Express Train Tickets At Telangana's Nekonda Railway Station Despite 'No...

Weird, But Why? Locals Buy Express Train Tickets At Telangana's Nekonda Railway Station Despite 'No...

'Hard-Earned Acquittal': Supreme Court Refuses To Stay Bombay High Court Verdict Clearing Professor...

'Hard-Earned Acquittal': Supreme Court Refuses To Stay Bombay High Court Verdict Clearing Professor...

Tamil Nadu: Lemon Offered To Lord Shiva During Mahashivratri Puja Sold For THIS Huge Price

Tamil Nadu: Lemon Offered To Lord Shiva During Mahashivratri Puja Sold For THIS Huge Price