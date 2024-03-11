Shocking Videos: At Least 10 Dead As Bus Catches Massive Fire In UP's Ghazipur After Coming In Contact With 11,000-Volt Electricity Wire

At least 10 people were killed In Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur after a bus filled with passengers caught fire due to contact with an 11,000-volt electricity wire. Reportedly, due to the current flowing through the bus, people were unable to jump out for safety, raising fears of several individuals being burned alive. There were more than 30 passengers aboard the bus.

गाजीपुर में बस में करेंट उतरने से कई लोगो की मौत की खबर,CNG बस कोपागंज से बारात लेकर गाजीपुर के मरदह के महाहर आ रही थी। 20 से ज्यादा लोग सवार थे इसमें pic.twitter.com/oTxvfRELgr — आदित्य तिवारी / Aditya Tiwari (@aditytiwarilive) March 11, 2024

धूं-धूं कर जलती इस बस में 30 से ज्यादा इंसान ज़िंदा जलकर मर गए। यह हादसा गाज़ीपुर के मरदह थाना क्षेत्र के महाहर जाने वाले रोड पर हुआ। बारात लेकर जा रही बस पर 11 हजार बिजली के तार गिरने से बस में आग लग गई। लापरवाही से होतीं इन मौतों के लिये कौन ज़िम्मेदार?pic.twitter.com/fJw38g6gsN — Wasim Akram Tyagi (@WasimAkramTyagi) March 11, 2024

The incident occurred on the road near Mardah police station area. The incident unfolded when a private bus transporting wedding attendees caught fire upon colliding with a high-tension wire. The bus was en route to a wedding ceremony from Mau. Several videos capturing the Ghazipur bus fire have circulated on social media platforms.

Prompt action was taken by locals and the police, who swiftly intervened to rescue survivors trapped within the burning bus. The rescued individuals were transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.