Sugar |

Mumbai: Global sugar production is projected to decline by 1.3% year-on-year to 179.2 million tonnes in the 2026-27 marketing season (October-September), according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation’s (FAO) latest biannual Food Outlook report.

The international sugar market is expected to face a supply shortfall of around 800,000 tonnes as rising consumption outpaces production, raising concerns over global sugar prices.

Weather Disrupts Production

The anticipated decline in global sugar output is primarily attributed to weaker production prospects in the European Union, where prolonged hot and dry weather conditions have affected crop yields and reduced sugar beet cultivation. Thailand is also expected to witness lower sugar production due to El Nino-related weather disruptions and shrinking sugarcane acreage.

India, Brazil Buck Trend

Despite global production challenges, Brazil and India are expected to register higher sugar output during the upcoming season. India’s sugar production is likely to increase despite adverse weather conditions, supported by restrictions on the diversion of sugarcane-based feedstocks towards ethanol manufacturing. These measures are expected to improve sugarcane availability for domestic sugar mills.

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Global Consumption Rises

The FAO projects global sugar consumption to increase by 1.1% to 180 million tonnes in 2026-27, supported by expectations of stronger economic growth in 2027. Growing demand from the food processing and beverage industries, particularly across Asia and Africa, is expected to drive consumption. Population expansion will further support demand in these regions. Consumption in North America is likely to remain stable, while Europe could witness a marginal decline.

Sugar Prices Climb

Global sugar trade is forecast to expand by 2% to 62.3 million tonnes, with higher Brazilian exports compensating for reduced shipments from Thailand and the European Union. Meanwhile, international sugar prices have risen sharply amid mounting concerns over tightening supplies.

Rain-induced harvesting disruptions in Brazil and uncertainty surrounding sugarcane crop conditions in India have added to upward price pressures, keeping the global sugar market sensitive to weather developments and production estimates.

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