 'Remarkable Re-Election Victory': PM Modi Congratulates Lula, Vows To Deepen India-Brazil Strategic Partnership & Advance Global South Priorities
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'Remarkable Re-Election Victory': PM Modi Congratulates Lula, Vows To Deepen India-Brazil Strategic Partnership & Advance Global South Priorities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his re-election victory, expressing confidence in strengthening the India-Brazil strategic partnership. Modi highlighted cooperation across sectors, shared Global South priorities and a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable world.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 26, 2026, 12:48 PM IST
'Remarkable Re-Election Victory': PM Modi Congratulates Lula, Vows To Deepen India-Brazil Strategic Partnership & Advance Global South Priorities
'Remarkable Re-Election Victory': PM Modi Congratulates Lula, Vows To Deepen India-Brazil Strategic Partnership & Advance Global South Priorities | DD India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his "remarkable re-election victory" and said he is looking forward to working closely with him to further deepen and expand the multifaceted strategic partnership between the two countries.

Lula was re-elected as President of Brazil on Sunday.

"Heartiest congratulations to my dear friend, President Lula, on his remarkable re-election victory. I look forward to working closely with him to further deepen and expand the multifaceted India-Brazil Strategic Partnership," Modi said in a post on X.

Together, the prime minister said, India and Brazil will continue to strengthen cooperation across diverse sectors, advance the shared priorities of the Global South and work towards a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable world.

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With 100 per cent of the vote counted, Brazil's electoral court announced that Lula had a lead of nearly 4.4 million votes -- 51.8 per cent of the total vote -- over opponent Flávio Bolsonaro. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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