Centre Allows Sugar Mills To Sell Additional October Production Amid Festive Demand To Keep Prices In Check | AI

New Delhi, Oct 16: The Centre on Friday allowed sugar mills to sell sugar produced in October during the current and next month, in addition to the regular monthly quota, to ensure adequate supplies during the festival season.

"… all sugar mills are permitted to sell the sugar produced during the month of October 2026, in the months of October and November, 2026," the Food Ministry said in a directive to all mills.

For instance, if a mill produces 1,000 tonnes in October, it can sell that quantity in either October or November.

"This will be over and above the quantities allocated under regular monthly release quotas for the aforesaid months," the ministry added.

The ministry allocates sugar for sale in the domestic market every fortnight. For the first fortnight of October, it has allocated 13 lakh tonnes for sale, while the second half gets 14 lakh tonnes.

Welcoming the decision, Praful Vithalani, Chairman, All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA), said it would “substantially augment domestic market supplies during the ongoing festive season.”

He added that many mills began cane crushing this week, nearly a month ahead of schedule.

Higher market arrivals, he said, would ensure comfortable sugar availability across the country and help keep wholesale and retail prices in check.

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