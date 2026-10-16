Jindal Saw September Quarter Profit Falls 74% As Higher Expenses & MENA Export Disruptions Weigh | AI Representational Image

New Delhi, Oct 16: Jindal Saw on Friday posted a fall of over 74 per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 35.28 crore in the September quarter, dragged down by higher expenses and poor market conditions.

The company, which is in the manufacturing of iron and steel pipes, clocked a net profit of Rs 138.56 crore in the second quarter of the preceding 2025-26 financial year.

Total income and expenses rise

In an exchange filing, Jindal Saw said its total income rose to Rs 4,523.06 crore in July-September FY27 from Rs 4,264.04 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses also increased to Rs 4,505.22 crore from Rs 4,090.90 crore in the same period in FY26.

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Order book and export exposure

In an investor presentation, the company said its order book stood at USD 1,135 million for iron and steel pipes and pellets.

Approximately 28 per cent of the company's order book comprises exports, with a significant proportion destined for the MENA region. Effective March 26, the regional instability forced a halt on all exports to the MENA market, continuing through Q2 FY27, impacting the capacity utilisation and revenue recognition, it added.

Abu Dhabi operations face disruptions

The company's operations in Abu Dhabi have also been adversely affected by disruptions to key maritime routes across the MENA region, resulting in supply chain bottlenecks and operational constraints. These developments have impacted the financial performance of the Abu Dhabi entity.

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Company explores alternative export markets

The company is actively exploring export opportunities in other geographies to diversify its export markets and mitigate the impact of the ongoing disruptions.

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