Suga | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: India's sugar production surged more than fourfold during the first month of the 2026-27 ethanol supply year (ESY2027), supported by the government's decision to restrict sugar diversion for ethanol manufacturing. However, an ICRA report has warned that tightening inventories and rising domestic prices could continue to pressure the sugar market.

Sugar Production Outlook

According to ICRA, India's sugar output reached 1.3 million metric tonnes during the opening month of ESY2027, marking a sharp increase over the corresponding period last year.

The rating agency estimates net sugar production at 28-29 million tonnes in sugar year 2027 (SY2027), compared with approximately 27.6 million tonnes in SY2026, when nearly 3 million tonnes were diverted towards ethanol production. The government's restriction on sugar diversion is expected to improve domestic availability despite relatively low carry-forward inventories.

Sugar Stocks Remain Tight

ICRA projects domestic sugar consumption at 28.3 million tonnes in SY2027, while closing inventories could range between 3.5 million and 4.5 million tonnes.

This compares with estimated closing stocks of 4.8 million tonnes in SY2026, including the permitted import quota of 1 million tonnes. The projected inventory represents less than two months of consumption, below the historical buffer of two to three months.

Read Also India Extends Duty-Free Raw Sugar Import Deadline To Dec 31

Sugar Prices Rise

Strong festive demand and supply constraints pushed domestic sugar prices higher in November. Maharashtra witnessed prices climbing to ₹51.4 per kg from ₹49.1 in October, while Uttar Pradesh recorded an increase to ₹54.8 from ₹51.1.

All-India sugar prices also advanced to ₹54.7 per kg from ₹51, according to ICRA. International markets reflected similar strength, with raw sugar reaching $445 per tonne and white sugar touching $540 per tonne in October.

Ethanol Blending Performance

Meanwhile, India's ethanol blending programme maintained its 20% blending rate in ESY2026. Total ethanol supplies exceeded 1,089 crore litres during the year, including 102 crore litres in October 2026.

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