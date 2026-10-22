India Extends Duty-Free Raw Sugar Import Deadline To Dec 31

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The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has extended the deadline for duty-free imports of raw sugar by two months, allowing eligible importers to bring shipments into India until Dec 31, 2026.

The decision applies to the existing tariff rate quota (TRQ) covering 10 lakh metric tonnes of raw sugar. The earlier deadline was Oct 31, 2026, but the revised policy provides additional time for importers to complete shipments under the approved quota.

The government has not increased the quantity permitted for duty-free imports or modified the conditions governing the arrangement.

Under the amended import policy, raw sugar classified under Exim Code 170114 of Chapter 17 of the Indian Trade Classification (Harmonised System), 2022, remains eligible for duty-free imports until the revised deadline.

However, imports must comply with the conditions specified under the existing quota framework.

The latest notification changes only the validity period of the import window, allowing businesses additional time to complete eligible transactions.

Importers operating under the scheme can therefore continue bringing in raw sugar without customs duty, provided shipments remain within the authorised quota and meet the prescribed requirements.

The extension does not create an additional allocation of raw sugar or introduce a separate import entitlement.

Existing 10 Lakh Tonne Tariff Rate Quota Remains Unchanged

A tariff rate quota allows a specified quantity of goods to enter a country at a preferential customs duty rate.

For India's raw sugar import arrangement, the applicable rate is zero within the permitted quota.

The government had originally established the Oct 31 deadline through a notification issued on Aug 20.

The latest amendment extends that deadline to the end of December while retaining the other provisions of the earlier notification.

This means importers must continue following the eligibility requirements and procedures already established by the government.

The revised timeline could help businesses complete pending import shipments without requiring an increase in the overall quota.

The DGFT's decision provides greater flexibility in scheduling raw sugar imports while maintaining the existing limits on duty-free access.