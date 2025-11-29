 Sudeep Pharma's Shares End With A 30.54% Premium Against The Issue Price Of ₹593
Shares of Sudeep Pharma ended with a premium of 30.54 per cent against the issue price of Rs 593. Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 75.81 crore will be used for capital expenditure toward the procurement of machinery for its production line located at the Nandesari Facility 1, Gujarat, and for general corporate purposes.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 10:10 AM IST
article-image
Image Generated By Grok |

New Delhi: Shares of Sudeep Pharma Ltd on Friday ended with a premium of 30.54 per cent against the issue price of Rs 593.The stock started trading at Rs 733.95, up 23.76 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 34.19 per cent to Rs 795.80. Shares of the firm finally ended at Rs 773.70, a premium of 30.47 per cent.

On the NSE, the stock made its market debut at Rs 730, registering a jump of 23.10 per cent. It ended the day at Rs 774.15, rallying 30.54 per cent.The company's market valuation stood at Rs 8,738.84 crore.The initial public offer of Sudeep Pharma Ltd received 93.71 times subscription on the final day of share sale on Tuesday.The Rs 895-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 563-593 per share.

The initial public offering (IPO) was a combination of fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 95 crore and an offer-for-sale of nearly 1.35 crore equity shares, aggregating to Rs 800 crore, by the promoters.Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 75.81 crore will be used for capital expenditure toward the procurement of machinery for its production line located at the Nandesari Facility 1, Gujarat, and for general corporate purposes.

Sudeep Pharma is a technology-led manufacturer of excipients and speciality ingredients for the pharmaceutical, food, and nutrition industries, dedicated to contributing to the global healthcare ecosystem.

