 Over 40 Lakh FASTag Annual Passes Sold Within Months, Adoption Touches 20 Per Cent Of Car Users: Govt
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOver 40 Lakh FASTag Annual Passes Sold Within Months, Adoption Touches 20 Per Cent Of Car Users: Govt

Over 40 Lakh FASTag Annual Passes Sold Within Months, Adoption Touches 20 Per Cent Of Car Users: Govt

The government said over 40 lakh FASTag annual passes have been sold within months of launch, with adoption nearing 20% of car users, helping reduce toll costs, ease congestion and boost digital payments across national highways.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 08:56 PM IST
article-image
FASTag annual passes see rapid adoption across India as over 40 lakh users opt for fixed-cost toll travel | IANS - Representational Image

New Delhi, Jan 14: More than 40 lakh FASTag annual passes have been sold within a few months, with adoption touching nearly 20 per cent of car users — a testament to the fact that affordability and convenience can go hand in hand, the government said on Wednesday.

Scheme launched on August 15

Launched on August 15, 2025, users now need to pay Rs 3,000 to get 200 toll trips or one full year of travel, whichever comes first, across 1,159 toll plazas nationwide.

Relief for frequent highway users

FPJ Shorts
Gujarat Giants Stars Draw Inspiration From Dharavi’s Young Cricketers And Entrepreneurs
Gujarat Giants Stars Draw Inspiration From Dharavi’s Young Cricketers And Entrepreneurs
RBI Gives In-Principle Nod To Japan’s SMBC To Set Up Wholly-Owned Subsidiary In India
RBI Gives In-Principle Nod To Japan’s SMBC To Set Up Wholly-Owned Subsidiary In India
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 14, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dream Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 14, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dream Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw
Kalyan East Poll Campaign Turns Violent As Clash Erupts In Khadgolwali, Sena Workers Injured
Kalyan East Poll Campaign Turns Violent As Clash Erupts In Khadgolwali, Sena Workers Injured

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, relief is being felt by frequent highway users in other parts of the country as well. For many, the annual pass has not only reduced daily travel costs but has also made regular commutes stress-free.

Users cite major savings

“I have to visit Chandigarh on a regular basis. Earlier, I had to spend an overall Rs 150 for a round trip. But after making the yearly annual pass, my cost has been reduced to just Rs 30, which is a great relief for me,” said a Haryana resident who lives in Yamuna Nagar.

Predictable toll expenses

Notably, the annual pass has turned unpredictable monthly toll expenses into a fixed, stress-free cost, giving daily commuters certainty, savings and smoother travel throughout the year, without worrying much about constantly recharging their FASTag.

Rise in digital payments

According to the ministry, over 15 lakh UPI transactions were recorded at toll plazas, totalling Rs 19.44 crore, between November 15 and December 10, 2025.

Cash usage declines

Moreover, cash collection has dropped by 25 per cent, easing congestion and boosting transparency. Currently, 98 per cent of vehicles already use FASTag, and the remaining gap is steadily closing, not just through penalties but through user-friendly incentives, the ministry said.

Also Watch:

Read Also
RBI Governor Rules Out Review Of Action Against Paytm Payments Bank, Set To Release FAQs On The...
article-image

Revised toll rule during road upgrades

The ministry’s updated rule ensures that when a road is being upgraded from two lanes with paved shoulders to four, six or more lanes, users need to pay only 50 per cent of the earlier toll until the work is completed.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RBI Gives In-Principle Nod To Japan’s SMBC To Set Up Wholly-Owned Subsidiary In India
RBI Gives In-Principle Nod To Japan’s SMBC To Set Up Wholly-Owned Subsidiary In India
India’s GDP Likely To Grow 7.5–7.8 Per Cent In FY26 On Festive Demand, Services Boost: Deloitte...
India’s GDP Likely To Grow 7.5–7.8 Per Cent In FY26 On Festive Demand, Services Boost: Deloitte...
Makar Sankranti 2026: Avoid Flying Kites Near Power Transmission Lines, Warns Adani Electricity
Makar Sankranti 2026: Avoid Flying Kites Near Power Transmission Lines, Warns Adani Electricity
EPC Firms Struggle With Persistent Labour Shortages As Order Books Surge And Hiring Lags
EPC Firms Struggle With Persistent Labour Shortages As Order Books Surge And Hiring Lags
Infosys Reports ₹45,479 Crore Revenue, Net Profit Dips To ₹6,654 Crore In Q3 FY26
Infosys Reports ₹45,479 Crore Revenue, Net Profit Dips To ₹6,654 Crore In Q3 FY26