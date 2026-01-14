Over 40 Lakh FASTag Annual Passes Sold Within Months, Adoption Touches 20 Per Cent Of Car Users: Govt

FASTag annual passes see rapid adoption across India as over 40 lakh users opt for fixed-cost toll travel | IANS - Representational Image

New Delhi, Jan 14: More than 40 lakh FASTag annual passes have been sold within a few months, with adoption touching nearly 20 per cent of car users — a testament to the fact that affordability and convenience can go hand in hand, the government said on Wednesday.

Scheme launched on August 15

Launched on August 15, 2025, users now need to pay Rs 3,000 to get 200 toll trips or one full year of travel, whichever comes first, across 1,159 toll plazas nationwide.

Relief for frequent highway users

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, relief is being felt by frequent highway users in other parts of the country as well. For many, the annual pass has not only reduced daily travel costs but has also made regular commutes stress-free.

Users cite major savings

“I have to visit Chandigarh on a regular basis. Earlier, I had to spend an overall Rs 150 for a round trip. But after making the yearly annual pass, my cost has been reduced to just Rs 30, which is a great relief for me,” said a Haryana resident who lives in Yamuna Nagar.

Predictable toll expenses

Notably, the annual pass has turned unpredictable monthly toll expenses into a fixed, stress-free cost, giving daily commuters certainty, savings and smoother travel throughout the year, without worrying much about constantly recharging their FASTag.

Rise in digital payments

According to the ministry, over 15 lakh UPI transactions were recorded at toll plazas, totalling Rs 19.44 crore, between November 15 and December 10, 2025.

Cash usage declines

Moreover, cash collection has dropped by 25 per cent, easing congestion and boosting transparency. Currently, 98 per cent of vehicles already use FASTag, and the remaining gap is steadily closing, not just through penalties but through user-friendly incentives, the ministry said.

Revised toll rule during road upgrades

The ministry’s updated rule ensures that when a road is being upgraded from two lanes with paved shoulders to four, six or more lanes, users need to pay only 50 per cent of the earlier toll until the work is completed.

