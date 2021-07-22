Stressed steel plants acquired via IBC witnessing faster turnaround: CRISIL

Stressed steel plants, acquired under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) resolution process are seeing faster returns. Despite pandemic-linked blips, domestic demand outlook remains strong, which has helped acquirers ramp up utilisation levels.

The ongoing steel upcycle will also mean stronger-than-expected realisations over the medium term. Consequently, acquirers may see 20% faster payback and are well set to tap the brownfield potential housed under these assets.

The findings are part of a CRISIL study of five stressed steel capacities, totalling 21 million tonne (MT), which were acquired under NCLT-1, mostly by other primary steel producers. These assets accounted for 70% of total financial claims resolved or liquidated under IBC in the steel sector till March 31, 2021.

For acquirers, while the debt inherited via acquisition became sustainable after the haircuts, a turnaround in operational performance led by improved efficiency was the key for a reasonable payback period of around six years, given average domestic steel prices of Rs 39,000 per tonne in fiscal 2018.

Expectedly, the acquirers have been able to turn these capacities around -- utilisation rates improved from 65% in fiscal 2018 to more than 80% by the end of fiscal 2021 -- riding on operational debottlenecking, improved raw material sourcing, access to working capital and strong managerial oversight.